Urban South Brewery Celebrates Five Years of Oktoberfest

NEW ORLEANS, La. – With fall on the horizon, Urban South Brewery’s Oktoberfest Marzen lager has returned for its fifth season. Oktoberfest is currently available at Urban South’s Tchoupitoulas Street taproom, and will soon be available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout Louisiana.

“Along with Holy Roller, our flagship IPA, Oktoberfest has been a part of our lineup since we first opened our doors in 2016,” said Jacob Landry, Founder of Urban South Brewery. “I was inspired to create our version of Oktoberfest during the year I spent traveling around Europe, tasting Belgian ales and German lagers right from the source. We continue to bring it back year after year due to the strong support from our fans and community.”

Oktoberfest is a traditional German-style Marzen lager brewed for the fall season. Urban South’s Oktoberfest recipe was developed with the warmer Louisiana climate in mind, resulting in a lighter, less sweet sip compared to other Oktoberfest offerings on the market. Oktoberfest is available seasonally from August through October each year.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, Urban South – HTX, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2021 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver and Bronze), 2020 U.S. Open Beverage Championship (Silver), 2020 Great American Beer Festival (Gold), 2020 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), and 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze). Urban South prides itself on being a strong community partner, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom.

For More Information:

https://urbansouthbrewery.com