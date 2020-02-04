Urban South Brewery Announces Grand Opening Date of New Houston Location

HOUSTON — Houston’s renowned brewing scene welcomes a new addition as Urban South Brewery, the leading craft brewery founded in New Orleans, announces the grand opening of its first satellite brewery in Houston’s Sawyer Yards District. Urban South – HTX will open its doors to the public on February 29, 2020. Located at 1201 Oliver Street, the operation is headed by Houston locals General Manager Dave Ohmer, R&D Brewer Justin Slanina and Taproom Manager Marin Slanina. The team brings a combined 43 years of experience in the brewing and food and beverage industries.

The new 14,000 square-foot facility includes a 10-barrel research and development brewing operation, canning line, a dedicated barrel and blending room, and a public taproom with a large patio and beer garden. Urban South – HTX will put its own innovative twist on traditional beer styles – including hazy IPAs, signature stouts and barrel-aged sours – that won’t be found elsewhere. The taproom will host regular beer releases, events and parties throughout the year.

“We wanted our very first satellite brewery to celebrate the deep connection between the cities of Houston and New Orleans,” said Jacob Landry, Urban South Brewery’s Founder. “After months of planning and construction, we’re excited to finally open the doors. We’re thrilled to be part of the Houston community and can’t wait to share our passion for great beer with our new friends and neighbors.”

Dave Ohmer, Urban South Brewery – HTX General Manager, said, “The past months have seen some incredible work go into our new space. We’re excited to transition from construction to doing what we do best – brewing innovative and experimental styles of beer and to welcome the public when we open next month.”

A grand opening celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, February 29th. Follow Urban South – HTX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for opening event updates and details (@urbansouth_htx).

To learn more about Urban South Brewery, visit http://urbansouthbrewery.com.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana and a new satellite location in Texas, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases. @urbansouthbeer @urbansouth_htx