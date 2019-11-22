Urban South Brewery Adds 19.2 oz. Cans

NEW ORLEANS — The second largest craft brewery in Louisiana has heard the calls for more of its award-winning beer and is rolling out its most popular beers in 19.2 ounce cans to meet the demand.

“The convenience and value afforded by this new can size is the perfect option for our hometown,” says Kyle Huling, Urban South’s co-founder and vice president. “We’re excited to make more of our award-winning beer available in the greater New Orleans area. From the French Quarter to the Superdome, visitors can now expect to find fresh craft beer.”

The new cans are made possible thanks to a new CFT rotary canning line in Urban South’s packaging department, which allows the canning equipment to easily switch between filling cans of different sizes.

Following a successful release at the Great American Beer Festival this month, Urban South has released special 19.2-ounce cans of the new Jameson Caskmates: Irish Bayou Stout. They will be moving their barrel aged releases to this format. Upcoming taproom releases include the Belgian Quad Age Before Beauty, plus Botanical Gardens, their Lime Cucumber Gose aged in gin barrels. The beers in this size are currently available only in the greater New Orleans area.

About Urban South Brewery

Founded in 2016, Urban South Brewery inspires community and fellowship through the gospel of good beer. With deep roots in Louisiana, the award-winning brewery is making its mark in the beer industry. Recent accolades include: 2019 U.S. Beer Open Championships (Silver), 2019 Best of Craft Beer Awards (Bronze), 2019 Beer Army Awards (Gold and Silver), 2018 US Beer Open (Silver), 2018 Can Can Awards (Gold, Silver, Bronze) and 2018 Beer Army Awards (Gold). Urban South prides itself on being strong community partners, and – with a belief that beer is a family affair – the brewery features a family-friendly taproom. For more information, please visit www.UrbanSouthBrewery.com and follow-along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for all of the latest information on events and new releases.