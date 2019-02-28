Upland Brewing Co. Announces Secret Barrel Society Changes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Upland Brewing Co announces improvements to their Secret Barrel Society membership program.

Secret Barrel Society (SBS) has been a membership program for sour lovers since 2014. For the first time since its inception, membership will be free to anyone interested in sour beers and unique sour events.

“We’re excited to expand the program and educate more customers on this unique beer category,” said David Bower, head of sales and marketing. “Free memberships will create an inclusive program for both aficionados and newcomers curious about the style.”

SBS members will purchase benefits on an a la carte basis including SBS sour bottles and event tickets throughout the year. This is a change from requiring membership fees up front for all society perks. More flexibility means more opportunities for members as Upland increases beer pairing dinners from once to twice a year and adds multiple unique tasting experiences.

2019 members will get first access to experimental bottles on release dates and invites to SBS events. As Upland continues to expand their clean barrel-aged beer program with the opening of Upland FSQ this summer, members can expect behind-the-scenes info and access to new beers from that program as well.

“The beers we release each year for our SBS members are what drive innovation through our sours program. We are able to play around with unique and local ingredients that otherwise could not be scaled up,” said Eli Trinkle, head sour brewer. “This year it all starts with our base blonde fruited with Chambourcin grapes from our friends at Oliver Winery, aged in fresh oak wine barrels. The result is a wine-like experience that sour beer fans will love.”

Anyone interested in membership can sign up at www.secretbarrelsociety.com.

About Upland Brewing

Upland Brewing has been a sour beer category leader for over 10 years. They started by trading a few cases of beer for a few wine barrels from Oliver Winery in 2006, marking the beginning of their exploration into sour brewing. The SBS program began in 2014 and The Wood Shop, a brewery dedicated to sour ales, opened in 2016. The 8th installment of Upland’s Sour Wild Funk Fest will be held on Saturday, March 23 where over 50 renowned sour breweries will be in attendance to pour rare and limited sour ales for guests at Mavris Arts & Event Center in Indianapolis.