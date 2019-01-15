Upland Brewing Announces 2019 Beer Lineup

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.— Upland Brewing Co is pleased to announce another exciting brewery lineup for 2019 featuring fresh packaging formats, new brands and select fan favorites that are becoming more widely available.

Customers can expect many more can options in 2019 thanks to the recent completion of a canning line, which will allow Upland to improve sustainability efforts, match patrons preferred beer format, and keep favorite brands in stock. This Spring, in addition to previous formats, Wheat Ale and Champagne Velvet will be packaged in 12 packs of 12 oz cans. Joining them in the same format this Fall is Dragonfly IPA, Bad Elmer’s Porter and Upland Variety Packs.

Three new beers will debut this year, starting with two in the Side Trail Series: a category dedicated to innovation and currently exploring the juicy and hazy characteristics of NE-style IPAs. The third is a new Winter Seasonal in six-pack, 12 oz cans that is replacing Latitude Adjustment. The beer style and name will be released later in the year.

Juiced In Time was the first Side Trail release of 2018 and was an immediate crowd-favorite. It received national acclaim as it was named #26 out of 324 IPAs in Paste Magazine’s “Best IPAs, Blind-Tasted and Ranked.” Responding to requests from distributors and their customer base, Juiced In Time will become a Specialty brew releasing in small batches throughout the entire calendar year.

Upland Sour Ales program also has exciting format changes, new brands and better availability of favorites. Three brands will move to 500 mL cork and cage bottles including Peach, Boysenberry and Sour Reserve. Four collaboration ales with world-class breweries including Mikkeller, Blackberry Farm, Paradox and The Bruery will be released throughout the year. The first collaboration, Entwined, was made with Mikkeller Brewing and features grapes from California chosen by Mikkeller and local grapes from Indiana. Finally, Prim, Iridescent, Revive and Cherry will be available year-round for the first time.

Upland looks forward to another great year of brewing and innovation. The opening of a new brewery in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis in June 2019 will allow Upland to expand their clean barrel-aged beer innovations and better serve their Indianapolis customers.

About Upland Brewing Co.

Located in Bloomington, Indiana, Upland Brewing Co. has an intriguing brewing story that dates back to 1998. Our mission is to brew remarkable beers in remarkable ways, staying true to the artisan, progressive spirit found in our part of the Midwest. Upland is currently the third largest brewery in Indiana and brews more than 50 different styles of beer annually.