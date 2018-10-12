UpCountry Brewing Releases 2 New Beers

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — UpCountry Brewing has released two new brews, a Stout and a Hefeweizen, in-house. The beers with their details are listed below.

Stiff Upper Lip English Stout, 5.9% ABV, 20 IBU

This dry, roasty stout brings you right into fall! Fermented with English yeast, this beer provides earthy notes of lightly burnt toast and chocolate. When paired with the slight bitterness from Fuggle and Mt. Hood hops, the roast forward malt character of this brew is balanced out for a perfect finish.

Trapped Under Weiss!, 4.9% ABV, 15 IBU

This cloudy, medium bodied hefeweizen leads with an intense aroma of cloves and banana. Balanced by a chewy wheat backbone and hints of pepper, this beer will have you Cry Out, I’m Trapped Under Weiss!

“Beer making at UpCountry is at an all-time high right now,” says UpCountry Brewing’s owner, John Cochran. “We’re loving all of these new recipes that the brew house is putting out. I can’t believe that we have twenty-three of our own beers on tap. It’s awesome.”

UpCountry will be tapping a new beer on Wednesdays for the next several weeks. Stay tuned for what else the brewery has in its beer lineup!

UpCountry’s other beer styles include a variety of saisons, IPAs, sours, stouts, and more for Asheville to enjoy. The brewery is located at 1042 Haywood Road in West Asheville and provides a full menu featuring craft beer, cocktails, and food.

About UpCountry Brewing

UpCountry Brewing’s mission is to create awesome experiences while sharing our passion for craft beer, local music, and for getting outside. We accomplish this by focusing on the Carolina mountain region where we live and play.

As a community oriented brewery, our West Asheville taproom is the perfect spot to plan your next adventure while catching up with family and friends. With a large backyard, intimate indoor seating, and a generous space for live local music, UpCountry Brewing serves a wide variety of craft beer styles while providing a full brewpub food menu for locals and visitors alike.

UpCountry Brewing was founded in 2016 by John Cochran, a craft beer industry veteran since the mid-1990’s. John has worked many beer-related jobs in his 20+ years in brewing (including co-founding Terrapin Beer Company), and he is excited to get back to his roots by offering a small, local brewery with a spotlight on fun times, good friends, and great beers.