Unibroue Releases Autre Chose Peach IPA

QUEBEC – Unibroue’s new Autre Chose Peach IPA is now available for a limited time in select markets including CA, FL, MA, MI, Las Vegas, NV and Long Island, NY after a successful initial opening in Canada. The Peach IPA is the first of the Autre Chose series, which will deliver surprising new beer releases throughout the year.

Each beer in the Autre Chose series, meaning “something else”, is designed to push back the limits of the brewery’s traditions, offering stylistic novelties different from the bottle fermented Belgian Style beers Unibroue has built its reputation upon.

Dry-hopped, single-fermented and unfiltered, the 6% ABV Autre Chose Peach IPA is brewed with Cascade, Galaxy, Citra and Lemondrop hops. The beer pours a royal gold with orange highlights, boasting a bright white head that blankets a delicate bouquet of aromas. The blend of ripe peach and fresh hop fragrance melds together to create a bright and balanced bitterness that envelopes notes of apple, lemon and tropical fruit along with a delicately spicy, piney and floral hop presence. The end result is a dazzlingly deep mélange of flavor combinations which create an unforgettable sensory experience.

Its cloudy appearance belies the same crisp and drinkable character fans have come to expect from each Unibroue beer, while also departing from the Belgian tradition to bring you a luscious, fruited and surprisingly hop-forward flavor adventure.

In keeping with the experimental nature of the series, some beers in the series will be available for only a limited time in select markets while others may stay on shelves for longer periods, or even year-round. Look for the inaugural Autre Chose Peach IPA on shelves near you in 4-packs of one pint 16-ounce cans through September and while supplies last.

Name: Autre Chose Peach IPA

Style: International IPA

Strength: 6% ABV

Effervescence: High amount of fine bubbles

Aroma: Delicate peach notes and sweet, herbaceous fragrance

Flavor: Ripe peach flavor mingled with fresh hops supporting a bright, balanced bitterness

IBU: 50

SRM: 7

Body: Medium

Serving Temperature: 39° to 46° F

Aging: Best Fresh

Autre Chose Peach IPA is available in 4-packs of one pint 16 oz. cans for a limited time in select markets including CA, FL, MA, MI, Las Vegas, NV and Long Island, NY. Use the Unibroue Finder tool to find this and other Unibroue beers that are available near you.

About Unibroue

Unibroue is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. From the very beginning, it has carved out a special niche in the beer world with top-quality products and a brand rooted deep in Quebec culture. It made history by becoming the first North American brewer to use a brewing method inspired by the two-centuries-old tradition developed by Trappist monks in Europe – particularly Belgium. Over the years, Unibroue has remained faithful to its origins even as it has grown to become an icon of the brewing world. Unibroue products take you on a journey filled with legends and fabulous tales.