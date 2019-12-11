U.S.-based Crafted Exports and Swedish Importer Galatea Plan Florida Craft Beer Showcase at Man in the Moon Gastropub in Stockholm

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Crafted Exports, the leading international distributor for American craft beers and spirits, and Galatea, the leading Swedish craft beer importer, have partnered with Man in the Moon, a gastropub in Stockholm, Sweden, to bring the best Florida has to offer to Sweden.

For all of January 2020, the following breweries will be showcased at Man in the Moon. Breweries: M.I.A. Beer Co, Tripping Animals Brewing Co, Tampa Bay Brewing Co, Tank Brewing Co, Veza Sur Brewing Co, Islamorada Brewery, Big Storm Brewing Co, 3 Daughters Brewing, Qurban Walia, co-president of Crafted Exports, comments: “We love partnering with Man in the Moon every year to highlight the beer scenes in different states in the US, and we have been spending a lot of time in Florida over the past couple years so we are really excited to finally share these beers with Sweden!”

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Reed, brand manager at Galatea, said: “We are so excited to bring some of the finest brews of Florida here to Sweden! Swedes love traveling to the beautiful beaches of Florida, so we wanted to bring a little bit of Florida back here for January’s special Man in the Moon event running all month long.”

The brands are also very excited, with several remarking: “We are definitely excited to hear what the folks in Sweden have to say about our beers. It is awesome to be collaborating with the team at Crafted Exports to take our beers and beers from fellow Florida breweries to Sweden.” – Marshall Hendrickson, Co-Founder of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

“Over the last year, TBBC has witnessed increased demand for our beers throughout Florida, the US, and internationally. We’re excited to partner with Crafted Exports to bring a selection of our best beers to Sweden, a market that loves and respects great craft beer.” – Mike Dyer, Sales Director of Tampa Bay Brewing.

“We are proud to launch our beer into the burgeoning Swedish market with our friends at Crafted Exports, and are excited for what’s to come.” – Moh Saade, Head Brewer of Tank Brewing.

“MIA Beer Co. is excited to bring Miami’s Inspired Ales to Sweden.” – Howard Holschauer, Founder of M.I.A. Beer Co.

Crafted Exports

Crafted Exports is a premier international distributor of craft beers and spirits that specializes in using innovative, quality-control delivery processes to deliver the freshest products to markets across the world.