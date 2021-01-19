Two Roots Brewing brings Medal-Winning Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer to Michigan

SAN DIEGO — Leading non-alcoholic craft beer brewer Two Roots Brewing Co.™ will begin producing and shipping products throughout Michigan in January 2021. The company has signed agreements with local wholesalers to cover the entire State. Retailers are placing orders so that product will begin to arrive in stores for Dry-January and beyond. This one-month booze-free challenge helps millions reset their relationship with alcohol every year, reaping major health benefits in the process.

The medal-winning, non-alcoholic craft beer will be made in Michigan at the Rochester Mills Production Brewery (RMPB) in Auburn Hills. RMPB was purchased by Two Roots Brewing Co.’s parent Infamy Brews, LLC in 2019. Since then, the company has made major investments in the operational equipment necessary to brew superior, full-bodied non-alcoholic craft beer. The process involves gentle dealcoholization using low temperature vacuum technology. The alcohol separates from the beer, along with some of the natural aromas and flavors, which are reintroduced back into the beer to help the non-alcoholic version maintain its original taste, color, and essence. Two Roots is the first craft brewing operation in the United States to utilize this type of dealcoholization technology.

“Attempting to make non-alcoholic beer taste great is a daunting task,” said Kevin Barnes, Vice President, Brewing Operations for Two Roots Brewing Co. “The state-of-the-art technology we utilize treats our beer as gently as possible while retaining the integrity of flavor and aroma craft beer drinkers are looking for. This approach allows us to produce award-winning quality brews consistently.”

The launch will include three non-alcoholic craft beer varieties. Enough Said, brewed in the Helles style and firmly rooted in German tradition. This 2019 Great American Beer Festival® Gold Medal Winner in the Non-Alcoholic Beer category is made with Pilsner malt and Hallertau hops. New West is an IPA inspired beverage that is well balanced with fruit forward hop aroma and flavor. Straight Drank, 2020 Great American Beer Festival® Bronze Medal Winner in the Session Beer or Non-Alcoholic Beer category, is a hoppy, dank, resiny West Coast-style IPA brewed with tons of Eureka! hops and a splash of Comet then infused with the finest botanically derived terpenes. All three styles will be available packaged in six-packs of 12 oz. cans for convenient transport.

“We are extremely excited to introduce our non-alcoholic craft beers into Michigan, the Great Beer State,” said Maikel van de Mortel, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of Lighthouse Strategies, parent company to Two Roots Brewing Co. “Non-alcoholic beer continues its fast rise in popularity and the consumer response to our entire product portfolio has been nothing short of exceptional. Two back-to-back Great American Beer Festival Medal wins solidify our unwavering dedication to quality and strengthens our leading position in the category to offer beer enthusiasts real craft beer taste, without the alcohol.”

“Expansion into the Great Lakes region and beyond will continue throughout 2021,” said Tim Walters, COO & President of Lighthouse Strategies, parent company to Two Roots Brewing Co. “Massachusetts and Indiana, to name a few, are soon to follow in 2021. Our 60,000 barrel brewing capacity at the Michigan brewery has us well-positioned to fulfill consumer demand.”

Retailers looking to add Two Roots to their offering can contact Mark DeFrank, Two Roots Midwest Territory Sales Director at: mark.defrank@tworootsbrewingco.com or 734-558.2586.

About Two Roots Brewing Co.

The San Diego-based Two Roots Brewing Co. is on a mission to change the non-alc beer conversation. Its unwavering dedication to quality, using only the finest hops and malts, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology that’s a U.S. first, results in award-winning, full-bodied non-alcoholic craft beer. Two Roots Brewing Co.’s core offering consists of three classic beer styles, including a Lager, and two IPA’s. Winner of back-to-back medals at the Great American Beer festival®; Gold Medal for its Enough Said Lager in 2019 and the Bronze Medal for its Straight Drank IPA in 2020. The company operates breweries in San Diego, CA, and Auburn Hills, MI. Two Roots Brewing Co.™ is a licensed trademark of Lighthouse Strategies, LLC.

For more information, please visit www.tworootsbrewingco.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook and Instagram