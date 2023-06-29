Two Roads Launches Limited-Edition Hard Seltzer Inspired by Philly’s Signature Frozen Treat: Meet Hard Wooder Ice

STRATFORD, Connecticut – What’s spiked, iced and bursting with nostalgic flavor? Think water ice, adult style. Two Roads Brewing Co. is bringing a boozy twist to Philly’s favorite frozen treat with the launch of Hard Wooder Ice. Bursting with bona fide water ice fruitiness, the new hard seltzer fully honors the recipe made famous by the city of brotherly love, and comes complete with a playful, say-it-like-a-local name and cans that pay tribute to iconic water ice cups.

Available in a Blue Razz flavor at 7% ABV, Two Roads Hard Wooder Ice is crushably refreshing with just the right amount of blue raspberry sweetness.

“Few cities embody the road less traveled, our brewery mantra, more than our friends down I-95 in Philly. I mean, where else can the likes of the Liberty Bell and some of the world’s most fun and flavor-packed foods share a stage,” said Collin Kennedy, Director of Marketing of Two Roads. “We wanted to celebrate that spirit with something truly special just in time for summer.”

To recreate the true taste of water ice in a spiked and liquified form, Two Roads spent months developing a flavor profile to mirror the very same blue raspberry taste locals are used to.

“You don’t have to be from Philly to love a water ice come summertime, and we knew getting the flavor right was going to be critical to this recipe,” said Phil Markowski, master brewer at Two Roads. “That meant using the authentic ingredients and recipe to meet Two Roads’ exacting standards and the approval of the water ice experts themselves. Recreating the blue raspberry color and flavor was some of the most fun we’ve had at the brewery.”

Two Roads Hard Wooder Ice is now available for a limited time only throughout Pennsylvania. Fans can purchase a 4-pack at digital and local retailers in the Philly market.

