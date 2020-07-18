Two Roads Brewing Co. and Area Two Experimental Brewing Expand Distribution to Minnesota

STRATFORD, Conn. — Two Roads Brewing Company and Area Two Experimental Brewing are excited to announce the launch of their diverse portfolio of products in Minnesota. Offerings from both breweries are now available on shelves and on draft.

Two Roads is the 47th largest independent craft beer brand in the United States as reported in the Brewer’s Association “Top 50 Breweries of 2019 by Sales Volume.” The driving force behind these artfully crafted beers is Master Brewer, Phil Markowski. Markowski is an industry veteran of over 30 years, recipient of the Institute for Brewing Studies Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Craft Brewing and author of the book Farmhouse Ales. He and his team have created a lineup of products that span the craft beer spectrum.

“We plan to focus on our unique offerings from our Area Two Experimental Brewing facility as well as select beers from our consistently reliable Two Roads core lineup,” said Director of Sales, Meghan Zachry. Acclaimed mainstay products like Two Juicy Hazy Juicy IPA, No Limits Hefeweizen and Tanker Truck Passion Fruit Gose will complement a variety of rotating offerings from both Two Roads and Area Two.

Area Two is a relatively recent expansion for Two Roads Brewing Company that opened in the Spring of 2019. The state-of-the-art facility is a sour, barrel-aging and experimental brewery situated on their 10-acre campus in Stratford, CT. Here, Markowski and his team focus on the wild and spontaneous side of brewing. “We will continue to innovate, redefine and stretch the definition of beer,” says Markowski. Twoquila, a tequila barrel-aged lime gose, and Synopsis, a revolving line of fruited wild sour ales, are just two examples of the experimental brews that Minnesotans can look to enjoy from Area Two.

Two Roads will also launch their H2ROADS Craft Hard Seltzer brand in the state. This line of hard seltzers was created using 100% real fruit, instead of relying on extracts and artificial flavors. Not only does the real fruit give each flavor a standout color, but this craft hard seltzer line is also gluten free and low on calories, carbs and sugar.

“We are very excited that Two Roads and Area Two have chosen us as their distribution partner in Minnesota” said Clear River Beverage Vice President, Jake Sauter. “They produce world-class products across multiple styles. We cannot wait to see the excitement in Minnesota for their brands this summer and beyond.” Zachry reciprocated, saying, “The Clear River Beverage team has an obvious passion for craft beer, excellent customer service and strong community support. We look forward to maintaining those philosophies through our presence in Minnesota while continuing to encourage beer lovers everywhere to take the road less traveled!”

To find Two Roads, Area Two or H2ROADS products, ask your local retailer or use the brand’s “Beer Finder” at www.tworoadsbrewing.com/beerfinder.

About Two Roads Brewing Company

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a philosophy brought to life in the beers they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to be a top 50 independent craft brand in the United States out of 8,000+ breweries. Two Roads Brewing Tasting Room is open every day; for more information go to www.tworoadsbrewing.com.

About Area Two Experimental Brewing

Area Two is a sour, barrel-aging and experimental brewery from Two Roads Brewing Company situated on 10-acres in Stratford, CT. The 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility focuses on the wild and spontaneous. According to our Master Brewer and co-founder, Phil Markowski, “Area Two will be a brewery of boundless experimentation,” meaning that “we will continue to innovate, redefine and stretch the definition of beer.” Area Two has a diverse collection of barrels and foudres made of wood and concrete to deliver an array of experimental brews like barrel-aged, lambic-style sours and much more. www.tworoadsbrewing.com/areatwo

About Clear River Beverage Company

Clear River Beverage is a craft beer and cider distributor servicing the Twin Cities and surrounding area. Our passion for quality along with our core business values allows us to provide our valued consumers with the highest quality world class beers and ciders from several of America’s most respected breweries. Learn more at www.clearriverbeverage.com, follow us on Twitter @clearriverbev, or like us on Facebook.