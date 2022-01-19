Two Roads Brewery Extends Juicy Family with Release of Mega Juicy Hazy Imperial IPA

STRATFORD, Connecticut – Two Roads Brewing Company announced an exciting addition to their “Juicy Family” with the release of Mega Juicy Imperial Hazy IPA. Back in 2017, Two Roads launched Two Juicy Hazy Juicy IPA. The brew quickly resonated with consumers and beer critics alike, garnering a 98pt, 92pt and 92pt rating from Craft Beer & Brewing, Beer Connoisseur and Wine Enthusiast respectively. The brand has grown to be a Top 20 4-pack in the northeast region (IRI Northeast Region as of 12/26/21). On the heels of the success of Two Juicy, the brand extended the line with Lil’ Juicy Hazy Juicy IPA – a lower alcohol version of its big brother. Mega Juicy Hazy Imperial IPA is the brand’s latest addition to this rapidly growing, highly regarded, family of products.

Describing the new beer, Master Brewer, Phil Markowski stated, “in formulating Mega Juicy vs. Two Juicy and Lil’ Juicy we took the approach that each member of the ‘Juicy Family’ bear a family resemblance, but at the same time maintain their individuality. From a brewing perspective each brand uses two common hop varieties (Citra and Centennial) for continuity, but each gets the majority of their hop character from varieties unique to that brand. For example, Mega Juicy gets the dominant part of its hop character from Simcoe and Hallertauer Blanc, varieties not found in either Two Juicy or Lil’ Juicy. The hop combination in Mega Juicy exudes big bold notes of tropical fruits, bright citrus, and mango.”

Director of Marketing, Collin Kennedy attributes the success of the line to the “perfect combination of a high-quality liquid and bold, shelf-popping branding. The can graphics are ‘electrifying’,” Kennedy said. “In a sea of hazy IPAs, the Juicy Family pops off the shelf and is impossible to ignore – we bring that same energy to Mega Juicy but ramp it up even more given its mega qualities—higher ABV and above and beyond hazy, juicy flavor.”

Recently, the company updated the ABV and brand colors of their Lil’ Juicy Hazy IPA. According to Two Roads’ CEO, Brad Hittle, “we want these products to feel like a family. With the addition of Mega Juicy and the updated version of Lil’ Juicy, we have an on-trend product line that sits at 6.2% (Lil’ Juicy), 8.2% (Two Juicy) and 10.2% (Mega Juicy). We have three beautiful products perfect for every occasion. We’ll have more innovations like this emerging from Two Roads’ product innovation center, Area Two Experimental Brewing, this year—stay tuned!”

About Two Roads Brewing Company

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a 100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem “The Road Not Taken”—a philosophy brought to life in the beers & beverages they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to be the 44th largest independent craft brand in the United States out of 8,500+ breweries. Two Roads has two tasting rooms on its 10-acre campus including one at its Area Two Innovation Center.

