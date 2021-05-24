Two Chicks Introduces Two New Sparkling Cocktails To Product Lineup

Las Vegas, NV – Two Chicks Cocktails added two new sparkling cocktails to their existing line-up: Sparkling Cranberry Tartini and Sparkling Lemon Strawberry Kiss. The new beverages deliver on the same deliciously-designed taste that Two Chicks fans have come to know and love and are made with real, premium vodka and all-natural fruit & botanicals at 5% alcohol. The beautifully designed, grab and go new cocktails are a fresh, modern take on classic flavors just in time for the warm weather months.

The New Cocktails:

Sparkling Cranberry Tartini – Vodka, Cranberry & Lime Cocktail

A refreshing and sophisticated vodka cranberry martini-like beverage with a Two Chicks twist. The tartness of cranberry and the zest of lime will satisfy any palate.

Sparkling Lemon Strawberry Kiss – Vodka, Lemon, Strawberry & Basil Cocktail

Pucker up for the fresh taste of lemon and strawberry bliss. The essence of strawberry and lemon, combined with a unique hint of basil is just the perfect cocktail kiss.

With the launch of these new cocktails, the women founded, owned and run company continues to deliver high-quality, ready-to-drink beverages that keep the conversation real and are as stylish as they are delicious. Togetherness is the key ingredient in all Two Chicks beverages and is a flavor the brand is proud to stand behind. Founder Meghan Hanna and CEO Linda Cash head up this dynamic company and continue to dream up the perfect light sips for this summer and beyond.

According to CEO Linda Cash, “We already have an amazing line-up of flavors, but with the launch of Sparkling Cranberry Tartini and Sparkling Lemon Strawberry Kiss we are balancing the spokes in the wheel of our portfolio. These new ready-to-drink beverages are simple, light, and refreshing and provide our consumers with something fresh to sip on just in time for the summer months.”

About Two Chicks Cocktails

All Two Chicks Cocktails are gluten free, vegan friendly, low alcohol (5%) and less than 100 calories per serving. The slim line 12 oz. cans feature intricate prints of botanicals held within hearts, bringing a new level of design to a ready-to-drink cocktail. Two Chicks Cocktails are available at Walgreens, Walmart, CVS (Midwest), Meijer, Cost Plus World Market, BevMo, Total Wine & More and other grocery and independent stores, as well as select on-premise locations. Suggested retail price is $15.99 for a 4 pack.

For More Information:

https://www.twochickscocktails.com/news/bevnet-two-chicks-introduces-two-new-sparkling-coc/