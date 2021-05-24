Two Chicks Introduces Two New Sparkling Cocktails To Product Lineup

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Las Vegas, NV – Two Chicks Cocktails added two new sparkling cocktails to their existing line-up: Sparkling Cranberry Tartini and Sparkling Lemon Strawberry Kiss. The new beverages deliver on the same deliciously-designed taste that Two Chicks fans have come to know and love and are made with real, premium vodka and all-natural fruit & botanicals at 5% alcohol. The beautifully designed, grab and go new cocktails are a fresh, modern take on classic flavors just in time for the warm weather months.

The New Cocktails:

Sparkling Cranberry Tartini – Vodka, Cranberry & Lime Cocktail

A refreshing and sophisticated vodka cranberry martini-like beverage with a Two Chicks twist. The tartness of cranberry and the zest of lime will satisfy any palate.

Sparkling Lemon Strawberry Kiss – Vodka, Lemon, Strawberry & Basil Cocktail

Pucker up for the fresh taste of lemon and strawberry bliss. The essence of strawberry and lemon, combined with a unique hint of basil is just the perfect cocktail kiss.

With the launch of these new cocktails, the women founded, owned and run company continues to deliver high-quality, ready-to-drink beverages that keep the conversation real and are as stylish as they are delicious. Togetherness is the key ingredient in all Two Chicks beverages and is a flavor the brand is proud to stand behind. Founder Meghan Hanna and CEO Linda Cash head up this dynamic company and continue to dream up the perfect light sips for this summer and beyond.

According to CEO Linda Cash, “We already have an amazing line-up of flavors, but with the launch of Sparkling Cranberry Tartini and Sparkling Lemon Strawberry Kiss we are balancing the spokes in the wheel of our portfolio. These new ready-to-drink beverages are simple, light, and refreshing and provide our consumers with something fresh to sip on just in time for the summer months.”

About Two Chicks Cocktails

All Two Chicks Cocktails are gluten free, vegan friendly, low alcohol (5%) and less than 100 calories per serving. The slim line 12 oz. cans feature intricate prints of botanicals held within hearts, bringing a new level of design to a ready-to-drink cocktail. Two Chicks Cocktails are available at Walgreens, Walmart, CVS (Midwest), Meijer, Cost Plus World Market, BevMo, Total Wine & More and other grocery and independent stores, as well as select on-premise locations. Suggested retail price is $15.99 for a 4 pack.

For More Information:
https://www.twochickscocktails.com/news/bevnet-two-chicks-introduces-two-new-sparkling-coc/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
05/27: Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels 06/03: Brewbound Podcast 06/10: Brewbound Data Club 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More