Twisted Pine Brewing Hires New Head Brewer

Twisted Pine Brewing Has Hired Jeff Griffith as Their New Head Brewer

BOULDER, Colo. – Twisted Pine Brewing, one of Boulder’s oldest and most award-winning breweries, has welcomed Jeff Griffith to the team as their new head brewer. Griffith brings over 15 years of professional brewing experience to Twisted Pine, notably as Odyssey Beerwerks’ Director of Brewery Operations and as FATE Brewing’s Head Brewer.

During his tenure at FATE, Griffith helped open the 10 barrel brewpub in 2013 and developed their beer portfolio. Awards for Griffith’s beers include GABF Gold in 2014 in the German-Style Kölsch category and numerous state and North American medals.

Griffith began his professional brewing career at Golden City Brewing in 2005 after homebrewing for over 10 years. His use of unique ingredients and techniques produces innovative yet easily drinkable beers.

“To have a brewer of Jeff’s caliber and pedigree be on our team is one we’re very excited about. His innovative spirit and approach to experimentation will be a great fit for all of us. We welcome Jeff in joining the ranks of our award winning brewers.” says Bob Baile, co-owner and founder of Twisted Pine Brewing.

Griffith’s first order of business is to crank out Twisted Pine’s flagship beers starting with Ghost Face Killah chili wheat, Hop Zealot IPA, and Intercept IPA. These beers will hit taps in the coming weeks.

About Twisted Pine Brewing

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Twisted Pine Brewing Company has been hand-crafting quality beers since 1995. In addition to such favorites as Hop Zealot, Intercept and Billy’s Chilies, the brewery has repeatedly pushed the style guidelines with creations such as Big Shot Espresso Stout and Ghost Face Killah. Twisted Pine is actively involved with local nonprofit organizations and is a staunch advocate of sustainable business practices. For more information, visit www.twistedpinebrewing.com.