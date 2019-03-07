Twin Leaf Brewery to Release Mass Extinction Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Extinct no more, Twin Leaf Brewery is unveiling their Mass Extinction Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout for the third year in a row on Friday, March 8th as part of their month-long 5th anniversary celebration. This beer was originally crafted in 2016 as a collaboration with the Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) in order to raise funds for the museum. It was such a hit, Twin Leaf now features the Barrel-Aged Mass Extinction as a yearly bottle release.

Prior to starting Twin Leaf Brewing, Tim Weber, head brewer and owner, made his living as an engineer. A self-ascribed nerd, Weber began home brewing while studying engineering in college and fell in love with the science of brewing. His passion for math and science never left him despite his transition into brewing as a profession. The Mass Extinction name and image plays homage to this time in his life.

“My transition from engineering to brewing was a natural one, as many of the processes require technical knowledge and attention to detail,” said Weber. “Where brewing splits from engineering is in the barrel-aging process, where uncontrollable factors such as oxygen exposure during aging, temperature differentials at varying heights of the room, and the amount of tannic flavor imparted by the barrel can’t be avoided. This part of the process is more art than science, and I love the juxtaposition of the two concepts, it mirrors my career trajectory.”

The 12.7% ABV bourbon barrel-aged imperial stout offers a journey of nutty, dark chocolate flavors layered over notes of toffee and vanilla imparted by the bourbon, creating a stratified image much like that of buried mass extinctions below layers of substrate. The beer was aged in barrels for over a year and is sure to be in demand upon its release, so get it while you can.

Mass Extinction will be released in 500 ml bottles and available for purchase in the Twin Leaf taproom, located at 144 Coxe Avenue, on Friday, March 8th at 2PM. For more information about the brewery and upcoming beer releases, check out Twin Leaf Brewing on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/twinleafavl/.

About Twin Leaf Brewery

Twin Leaf Brewery was founded in 2014 and is a 10-barrel brewery located in Asheville’s South Slope district. Their always-rotating selection often features a few flagship brews that locals and visitors alike have come to know and love, including the Luminosity Triple, Dark Matter Oatmeal Stout, and Juicy Fruit IPA among others. The 10-barrel brewery was hand built by Tim Weber, who is committed to supporting an outdoor lifestyle for employees and makes conscious efforts to improve the brewery’s energy usage to promote environmental conservation awareness. To learn more about this Asheville staple, visit www.twinleafbrewery.com