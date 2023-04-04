Tucker Brewing Prepares to Release Roaring Twenties Radler

ATLANTA, GA – For the 5th year in a row, Tucker Brewing is setting out to prove that sometimes getting “raddled” is not a bad thing. Utilizing Tucker Lager as the base and adding in fresh-squeezed lemons, Roaring Twenties Radler drinks light and refreshing with clean aromatics of vivacious lemon peels.

“We love making this beer, which is inspired by tradition, like all the beers that we brew,” said Tucker Eagleson, Brewmaster of Tucker Brewing. “Radler is the perfect nod to summer in my opinion. With a lively and tart lemon flavor, it is both crisp and invigorating, the perfect beer for a warm day!”

Radler is a popular style beer in Germany enjoyed during the summer months. The name literally means “cyclist” in German. The story goes that a group of cyclists arrived at a small German pub in Bavaria on a hot summer day in 1922. Parched and wanting a beer, the pub owner did not have enough to go around so he cut his pilsner with lemonade which quenched the thirst of the cyclists. And, the rest is history.

Roaring Twenties Radler will be available at Tucker Brewing beginning Friday, March 31st. It will be served on draft as well as available to go in 12-ounce cans through August 31st, 2023.

Roaring Twenties Radler Information:

Style: Radler – Tucker Lager mixed with fresh squeezed lemonade

Specs: 4% ABV |8 IBU

Appearance: Light in color

Package: Draft at the Brewery and 12oz 6pks

Distribution: At the brewery and bars, restaurants, grocery and package stores throughout Georgia

About Tucker Brewing:

Tucker Brewing is a family-owned lager brewery dedicated to making easy-to-drink, quality beer inspired by German brewing traditions. Tucker Brewing strived every day to create a warm environment where family and friends can come together to appreciate beer, food and life.

An award-winning brewery, Tucker Brewing is family friendly, dogs (a.k.a. fur kids) are even welcome outside on the large, tented beer garden. An indoor tasting room and brewery showcases 15 beers on tap and a full kitchen offering all kinds of delicious bites. Live music on a 40-foot stage, cornhole, music bingo, trivia and more takes place weekly.

Tucker Brewing is located at 2003 South Bibb Drive in Tucker, Georgia (30084) and is open Wednesday through Sunday. For a complete list of, a calendar of events and more visit their website at https://tuckerbrewing.com/.