TRVE Brewing Company Releases Nazareth IPA

DENVER — TRVE Brewing Company is set to release its first IPA in 16oz-4pack cans at the Broadway Taproom this Saturday at 12pm MST. Nazareth is an annually released Double India Pale Ale hopped with Galaxy, Citra, Mosaic, and El Dorado.

“The goal with Nazareth was to make a nice fruity IPA this year that still had a touch of dankness,” explains Head Brewer, Zach Coleman. “It’s in line with all of our IPAs, so it’s balanced. I feel like our take on hazy beer is almost a hybrid of both coasts, ours has more bitterness and no lactose a la west coast, but it still maintains the same yeast expression and hop aromatics as those on the east coast.”

The brewery, who will celebrate its seventh anniversary this summer, plans to release a small series of canned IPAs alongside a growing portfolio of can-conditioned, mixed culture beers.

“People have long believed that we were entirely focused on making mixed culture beer,” states Founder Nick Nunns. “but the truth is we’ve always been a diverse brewery making a wide variety of styles. For us to finally be able to package some of our well-honed, hop-forward beers will allow people to see some of the other amazing beers Zach Coleman and our crew have been working on all along.”

With a focus on freshness and quality, TRVE Brewing plans to package very limited quantities of each core IPA’s to be released Taproom only.

“We plan to slowly roll out our four core hop-forward beers over the course of the next couple of months,” explains Nunns. “This will include Ageless Fire, our East Coast India Pale Ale; Exhumation, our East Coast Pale Ale; Show No Mercy, our West Coast India Pale Ale; and Scorn, our West Coast Pale ale (and a massive fan favorite).”

Consumers can expect to see regularly released can brands from both sides of the brewery’s beer portfolio.

“I think in our heart of hearts, canning some of our “clean” brands has always been a desire for us. Up until now, due to brewing most of these beers at our original (now decommissioned) pub brewery, we simply didn’t have the capacity to make this happen. With our move to consolidate our brewing operations under the one roof of the Acid Temple we now can finally get these classic TRVE beers into some metal for folks to take home.”

About TRVE Brewing Co.

TRVE Brewing Co. is an award-winning brewery located in the historic Baker neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. Since its inception on the summer solstice of 2012, TRVE has been a staple of the Denver brewing scene focusing on sessionable and balanced beers presented through the filter of a heavy metal aesthetic. TRVE has set itself apart from the typical experience found in the craft beer community with a wholly unique taproom, where draft and to go beer can be found and enjoyed. In the spring of 2015, TRVE began brewing at the Acid Temple – a ten barrel production facility dedicated to mixed-culture fermentation and experimentation.

For more information visit trvebrewing.com or contact info@trvebrewing.com and follow TRVE on Facebook at facebook.com/trvebrewing and on Instagram at http://instagram.com/ trvebrewing/.