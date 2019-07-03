TRVE Brewing Company Releases Cold Keller-Style Pilsner

DENVER — TRVE Brewing Company will release its first every beer in 12oz-6packs Wednesday, July 3rd at 12pm from their Broadway Taproom. Cold Keller-Style Pilsner is a Czech style lager first brewed in 2017.

So the idea behind Cold was to make an easy-drinking-yet-interesting lager with one foot in the Czech style without it being 100% traditional (we are somewhat limited in what we can do simply because of equipment). The beer uses 100% Colorado malt (Troubadour and Rootshoot) and is a tight-rope balance of malt and hop character paired with yeast expression. It’s also 100% Czech Saaz for hops and Czech lager yeast, but I don’t know if we want to include that/if it matters.

The inaugural canning of Cold follows on the heels of several recently released IPAs and Pale Ales in 16oz-4pack cans.

Our reputation, to date, has been built so much on mixed culture beer; it’s great to show the breadth of our capabilities as a brewery. i’m so excited to can Cold as people have been begging us to package it from its introduction. It’s immensely satisfying to finally be able to provide this to our fans.

About TRVE Brewing Co.

TRVE Brewing Co. is an award-winning brewery located in the historic Baker neighborhood of Denver, Colorado. Since its inception on the summer solstice of 2012, TRVE has been a staple of the Denver brewing scene focusing on sessionable and balanced beers presented through the filter of a heavy metal aesthetic. TRVE has set itself apart from the typical experience found in the craft beer community with a wholly unique taproom, where draft and to-go beer can be found and enjoyed. In the spring of 2015, TRVE began brewing at the Acid Temple – a ten barrel production facility dedicated to mixed-culture fermentation and experimentation.

