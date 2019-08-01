Trustworthy Brewing Co. & BBQ Opens Las Vegas Outpost

LAS VEGAS — Trustworthy Brewing Co. & BBQ is now open daily from 5-11 p.m. at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Palazzo. As the only brewery on the Las Vegas Strip to focus on artisanal small batch craft beers, Trustworthy Brewing Co. & BBQ is pouring award-winning West Coast-inspired beers brewed on site as well as from their Burbank brewery, along with a full bar.

Executive Chef Lloyd Bansil’s menu complements the beer with a selection of smoked meats and barbecue dishes such as pork ribs maple and mustard brushed St. Louis-style; a grass-fed, hand-rubbed beef brisket smoked low and slow; the Trustworthy Burger with grass-fed beef, Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion served on a brioche bun; beef ribs with Trustworthy’s garlic and herb rub; and 16 oz. thick cut hickory-smoked prime rib with parmesan garlic mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts and au jus. The Pitmaster’s Feast features choice of any three smokehouse meats served with a choice of three sides, cornbread and house pickles, served family-style. Other highlights include deviled eggs, ketchup-seasoned fried pork rinds, pulled pork nachos, brisket burrito, watermelon salad and four different kinds of scratch-made mac & cheese with rotelle pasta, cheddar and gruyere, including traditional, herb-crusted, bacon and brisket.

The newest addition in MCC Hospitality Group’s portfolio, Trustworthy Brewing Co.’s mission is to create inspirational beers that are both exciting and fun to drink, while providing guests with a welcoming and educational taproom experience. From the beers and food, to the service and experience, the brewery will stay true to its eight core values of fun, genuinity, quality, education, passion, responsibility, accountability and humility.

Head brewer Matt Crewe will be responsible for all operations of both the Burbank and Las Vegas brewery and all aspects of the beer production process, ensuring customers enjoy the freshest beers that are brewed in a consistent and trustworthy manner. Private brewery tours will be available by appointment to learn the fascinating process and history of beer making. Certified cicerone Robert Parekh, formerly of TAP at MGM Grand and The Pub at Monte Carlo, serves as general manager bringing a vast knowledge of beer and hospitality to his leadership role at Trustworthy Brewing Co. & BBQ.

An elevated 60-seat bar with a lighted movie sign marquee greets guests while a five brite beer tanks sit behind banquette seating for direct draw service to the bar used to brew its five brewed on site beers holding a combined 1,150 gallons of beer. Oversized booths in bright primary colors and bold geometric patterns surround the space and a beer garden at the front offers prime viewing into the shops.

With seated capacity of 430 people, the brewery features several private and semi-private dining vignettes including an 80-seat banquet function room as well as the gallery room with seating up to 20 and a wall-to-wall graffiti mural paying homage to the iconic Bill Murray. The brewery also offers a game room with skeeball for a chance for some friendly competition along with couches for relaxing.

To make reservations please call 702-607-BEER (2337). For more information, visit TrustworthyBrewingCo.com, and get social on Facebook at Facebook.com/TrustworthyBrewingCo&BBQLasVegas, @TrustworthyBrewingvegas on Instagram and @TrustworthyBrew on Twitter.