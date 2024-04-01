True North Ale Company Launches From the Patch Strawberry Rhubarb Sour

True North Ale Company leaps into spring with the second release in its 2024 Sour Series – From the Patch Strawberry Rhubarb Sour. The beer is fermented with two traditional spring seasonal harvests, strawberry and rhubarb. Upfront flavor of sweet strawberry is followed by a tart and refreshing finish, reminiscent of baked goods and herbal spice.

From The Patch will be available for a limited time in beer stores throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, on tap in select restaurants, and at the True North Ales Taproom.

For More Information:

https://www.truenorthales.com/pages/about-us