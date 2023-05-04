Tröegs’ Summer Better 15-pack Has Beers for Everyone Under the Sun

HERSHEY, Penn.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its Summer Better variety 15-pack, a perfect companion for outdoor summertime adventures.

Every Summer Better 15-pack includes three 12-ounce cans each of year-round Tröegs favorites, limited releases, and a never-before-released beer.

Anchored by Perpetual IPA, the best-selling IPA in Pennsylvania, each pack also includes the refreshingly complex Sunshine Pilsner, the soft, bright seasonal IPA Field Study, and the hazy, clean, and crisp Perpetual Haze IPA.

Exclusive to the pack this year is the brand-new Summer’s Here, a crisp, refreshing dry-hopped lager featuring notes of bright citrus, lemon rind and flowering herbs. It’s perfect on a hot summer’s day at the beach, at a backyard barbecue, on a mountainside, or paired with any other outdoor summer activity.

Starting this week, look for the Summer Better 15-pack across the brewery’s entire distribution footprint.

