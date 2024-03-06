Tröegs Releases New Year-Round IPA, Graffiti Highway

HERSHEY, Penn.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Graffiti Highway, a juicy, tropical IPA with a touch of haze that’s primed for adventure. The brand-new beer joins Perpetual IPA, Troegenator Double Bock, Sunshine Pilsner, and more as part of the brewery’s year-round offerings.

Inspired by an abandoned stretch of road that became a Pennsylvania landmark, Graffiti Highway IPA wanders off the beaten path, where twists and turns of citrus and tropical aromas merge into a colorful mosaic.

Like many of Tröegs’ beers, Graffiti Highway started as a series of test batches through the brewery’s Research & Development brewhouse known as the Scratch Lab.

“The Scratch Lab is a 3-barrel system that allows us to test hop combinations, times and temperatures side-by-side,” says Tröegs Brewing Manger Tim Mayhew. “We’re able to taste the nuances of these trials and find new inspirations.”

This exploration of flavors has always been central to the independent brewery’s ethos. “Each time we taste a pilot batch, it’s like finding a new color of the rainbow,” adds Tröegs co-founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner.

Tröegs worked with Pittsburgh-based muralist and designer Jewels Despines to turn the road’s colorful canvas into fun, funky label art.

“While I do make other things outside of painting, I feel that I am truly at my best with a brush or a spray can in my hand,” says Despines. “The background of the can art is layered with classic graffiti elements like drips, arrows, and bubbles.”

With notes of juicy citrus, tropical fruit, and a hint of mixed berry, Graffiti Highway speaks to the artistic spirit in everyone.

Graffiti Highway IPA is 6% ABV and will be available on draft and in 12-oz. cans throughout Tröegs’ entire distribution footprint starting Monday, March 4.

Riding alongside is Graffiti Highway Double IPA, also available year-round. Packaged exclusively in 19.2-oz. cans, this amped-up version clocks in at 9.5% ABV and zigzags its way through intense fruit-forward flavors.

https://troegs.com/