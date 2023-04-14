Tröegs Releases Its Bright Summer IPA, Field Study

HERSHEY, Penn.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Field Study, an IPA inspired by the brewery’s annual trip to the Pacific Northwest’s Yakima Valley for hop selection. Like many of its beers, Field Study began life through Tröegs’ experimental small-batch Scratch Series.

“Field Study started with Scratch #327, when we first began tinkering with some new hopping techniques,” explains Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner.

After several trials, the brewing team landed on a combination Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado to deliver the notes of ripe grapefruit, pear, and melon they were looking to achieve.

For the grain bill, the Hershey, PA, brewery is keeping it local. In addition to pilsner, oat and wheat malts, Tröegs uses about 100,000 pounds of barley grown and harvested in its home state. Then just outside Philadelphia, Double Eagle Malt does the rest, turning the grains into Rustic Pale malt.

“Rustic Pale malt is kilned slightly higher than most pale malts to amplify the complex cereal and slightly nutty notes,” says Trogner.

With its bright flavor profile and low bitterness, Field Study appeals to a variety of palates – IPA drinkers and non-IPA drinkers alike.

Field Study IPA is available on draft and in 12-ounce bottles and cans across the brewery’s distribution footprint.

Additionally, look for Field Study IPA in Tröegs’ new Canthology Volume 2 variety pack, available now, as well as the forthcoming Summer Better variety 15-pack, slated for an early May release.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com/