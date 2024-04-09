Tröegs Releases Field Study Summer IPA With Refreshed Label Art

HERSHEY, Penn.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Field Study Summer IPA, the second beer in its rotating seasonal series. The bright, vibrant summer sky provided inspiration for the beer’s re-imagined label design.

With a fresh accent of blue, the updated look for Field Study matches one of the best times of the year to enjoy beer.

For Field Study’s grain bill, Tröegs uses a portion of rustic pale malt grown and harvested in Pennsylvania and produced by Double Eagle Malt just outside Philadelphia, PA.

“We like to use local ingredients because we can easily get out and try them,” says Tröegs founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “We really do dig getting in the fields and tasting the ingredients and using them in beer.”

The hop combination of Citra, Mosaic, and El Dorado coaxes summery notes of ripe grapefruit, juicy pear, and a hint of melon.

With a bright flavor profile, low bitterness, and 6.2% ABV, Field Study appeals to both IPA fans and non-IPA drinkers alike.

Field Study Summer IPA is available on draft and in 12-ounce bottles and cans across the brewery’s distribution footprint.

Additionally, look for Field Study in Tröegs’ new Perpetual Exploration variety pack for summer, also available everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

Beer drinkers can find Field Study, Perpetual Exploration, and other Tröegs beers near them using the Tröegs Brew Finder.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com/