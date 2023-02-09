Tröegs Introduces Seasonally Rotating Canthology Variety 12-Packs

Hershey, Pennsylvania — Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its seasonally rotating Canthology variety 12-pack of cans. Canthology will replace the Hershey, PA, brewery’s long-running Anthology variety 12-packs of bottles.

At the core of each Canthology pack is the bold and citrusy Perpetual IPA, Pennsylvania’s best-selling IPA. The four rotating packs will also include three 12-ounce cans each of other popular seasonal and year-round Tröegs beers.

Canthology Volume 1, the first in the series, features the bright and crisp Sunshine Pilsner as well as two seasonal releases: Hop Horizon, a juicy IPA for spring; and cult-classic Nugget Nectar, an excessively dry-hopped Imperial Amber Ale.

The roll-out of Canthology coincides with the completion of a year-long construction project that started back in 2022. Last March, Tröegs broke ground on a 15,000-square-foot addition to expand its packaging hall and add a state-of-the-art canning line.

“The new line will allow for separate bottling and canning,” says Tröegs co-founding brother Chris Trogner. “It’ll increase the

production speed, capacity, and quality of our canned beer. And we’ll also be able to work in some new pack types.”

To help facilitate a smooth transition from bottles to cans in its variety packs, Tröegs commissioned a new piece of equipment at its warehouse and logistics center in Elizabethtown, PA.

“Our new variety case packer will allow us to build all of our variety packs in-house,” says co-founding brother and brewmaster John Trogner. “We’ve been under construction for 25 years. That’s what we love to do – continuously improve and expand. We’re always thinking about what we can do in the next year, the next five years, the next 20 years to make the brewery better as a whole.”

Canthology Volume 1 is now available everywhere Tröegs beer is sold. Beer drinkers can look for a new Canthology variety pack every three months in step with Tröegs’ seasonally rotating Hop Cycle IPAs.

To learn more about Canthology and the brewery’s new packaging

upgrades, please visit the Tröegs blog.