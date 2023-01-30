Tröegs Doubles Cown on Iconic Imperial Amber Ale with Double Nugget Nectar

Hershey, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Double Nugget Nectar, a delicious spin on its iconic once-a-year Imperial Amber Ale, Nugget Nectar.

Double Nugget, touted as a Double Imperial Amber Ale, weighs in at 9.5% ABV. The idea for the beer was hatched by the brewery’s Scratch Beer creative team in late 2020.

Built around Simcoe hops, one of Nugget Nectar’s key ingredients, Double Nugget exhibits bold notes of apricot, peach rings and bright citrus. Azacca hops add hints of juicy orchard fruit, while Columbus and Nugget introduce a layer of dank pine.

To balance the assertive hop bill, the beer’s recipe calls for Munich, Pilsner and Vienna malts as well as flaked oats to lend a bready sweetness while contributing a deep amber-orange color.

“My favorite meeting is with our Scratch Beer creative team,” says Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “That’s where we came up with the concept of Double Nugget. Bringing this beer to life proved to be a fun balancing act.”

Double Nugget Nectar is extremely limited and available now in 16-oz. cans at Tröegs Brewery and throughout its distribution footprint.

Fans can also get a taste of Double Nugget Nectar on draft at one of many First Squeeze events currently underway in markets where Tröegs beer is available. They can also celebrate all things Nugget right at the source during the inaugural First Squeeze Weekend, taking place at Tröegs from Thursday, January 26 through Sunday, January 29. Specials include Nugget Nectar pours in take-home glassware, Double Nugget Nectar and Nitro Nugget on tap, exclusive firkin tappings, Snack Bar menu specials, and much more.

