Tröegs Announces Return of Once-a-Year Perpetual Haze Hazy IPA

HERSHEY, Penn.— Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of Perpetual Haze, a beer combining the clean, crisp bitterness of a West Coast IPA with the softness of a hazy.

Envisioned as a companion to the popular Perpetual IPA, Perpetual Haze was one of the first beers developed through the Hershey, PA, brewery’s “Scratch Lab”. Tröegs first introduced the 3-barrel Research and Development brewhouse in January 2020 as a launch pad for its 15-barrel small-batch Scratch brewhouse.

“We took the DNA of Perpetual IPA and made some slight changes to the malt,” explains Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother John Trogner. “The big differences are in the timing of the hops and a change in the yeast.”

In Perpetual Haze, later kettle hop additions and vigorous dry-hopping give way to fruitier flavors and aromas. Front and center are Citra and Cashmere, a hop combination that coaxes juicy notes of orange, passionfruit, and nectarine.

Weighing in a 7.5% ABV, Perpetual Haze is smooth, hazy, and pillowy soft thanks to London 3 yeast and a grain bill featuring a blend of malted barley and raw wheat.

Perpetual Haze Hazy IPA is available on draft and in 16-ounce cans across the brewery’s entire distribution footprint.

Additionally, look for 12-ounce cans of Perpetual Haze as part of the forthcoming Summer Better variety 15-pack, slated for an early May release.

