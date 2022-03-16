Tröegs Announces Return of LolliHop

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of LolliHop, a soft, citrusy and slightly hazy Double IPA with notes of pear, citrus and a hint of melon.

The inspiration for LolliHop begins in the hop fields of Yakima Valley, Washington, during the brewery’s annual pilgrimage to this hop-growing hotbed.

Like many of its limited releases, LolliHop worked its way through the brewery’s small-batch Scratch Series, starting with an IPA hopped with Citra and Mosaic. The addition of Azacca provided the finishing touch on the hop combination for LolliHop.

“There’s only a handful of beers that have an ‘a-ha’ origin, and LolliHop is one of them,” says John Trogner, Tröegs brewmaster and co-founding brother. “Hop selection is key in finding the right Citra hops, and we build upon that with Azacca’s bright pear and melon notes.”

For the backbone, LolliHop utilizes Pennsylvania-grown rustic pale malt and a portion of wheat and oats to lend a silky, smooth texture with a touch of haze.

The whimsical label art was created by Baltimore, MD-based artist and Art of Tröegs alum Devin Watson. The annual Art of Tröegs contest seeks original artwork inspired by Tröegs beer. The 2022 contest is currently under way and runs through May 1.

LolliHop is available on draft and in 16-oz. cans everywhere Tröegs beer is sold.

For More Information:

https://troegs.com