Trinity Forest Brewing Company Plans for Growth by Implementing Ekos

DALLAS – Trinity Forest Brewing Co., an up-and-coming brewery in Dallas, recently selected Ekos for its end-to-end business management capabilities. Ekos works with over 1,500 craft producers to help them manage inventory, production, sales and accounting in a single cloud-based system.

The Trinity Forest Brewing Co. team will leverage Ekos to streamline processes across its entire business. With Ekos, Trinity Forest can:

Manage the procurement of ingredients and raw materials

Create sales invoices, plan product shipments, and manage customers and leads

Coordinate production schedules and plan for upcoming batches

Better understand and control batch costs.

“Ekos will help us meet goals including improved organization, better control and insight into our batch costs, better brew planning, and more accurately matching our COGS to associated revenue each month,” said Ricky Del Bosque, co-founder and head brewer at Trinity Forest Brewing Co. “Ekos is the tool that will take us to the next level and allow our team to focus on brewing great beer and expanding into new markets.”

One of the features that the brewery is looking forward to is the integration with its accounting software, QuickBooks. Users with the integration report saving 15-20 hours a month on manual reconciliation and have access to accurate financial information in real-time.

“The team at Trinity Forest Brewing Co. is building a great operation and is focused on all the right things – utilizing technology, understanding their business metrics, and brewing amazing beer,” said Josh McKinney, CEO at Ekos. “We are thrilled to be a part of their growth story.”

To learn more about Ekos and its business management software, visit goekos.com.

About Ekos

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Ekos is the leading business management software for craft producers. With more than 15,000 users in 40 countries, Ekos helps makers manage their day-to-day operations in inventory, production, sales and accounting. As a central digital hub for your business, Ekos delivers valuable insights, drives efficiencies and profitability, and eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual record-keeping. Ekos is backed by Noro-Moseley Partners. To learn more, visit goekos.com.