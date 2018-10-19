Tribus Beer Co. to Donate a Portion of Shuga Mama IPA Sales to Breast Cancer Awareness Organization

MILFORD, Conn. — Tribus Beer Co., a new brewery and taproom in Milford, CT has partnered with the Get In Touch Foundation to support breast health awareness.

Tribus Beer Co’s website and taproom have gone pink in support of breast health awareness from October 18-21. 15% of their “Shuga Mama” IPA sales will benefit the Get In Touch Foundation, FOREVER. Not just for this weekend, but whenever their “Shuga Mama” IPA goes on tap in the future! Tribus Beer Co is also donating $5 from every “Shuga Mama” tank top to the Get In Touch Foundation. Make sure to stop in this weekend at 100 Raton Drive, Milford CT 06461 to support breast health awareness!

The mission of the Get In Touch Foundation is to be a passionate non-profit specifically focused on providing free and accessible information, empowering all to make breast health simple, appropriate, and routine. Get In Touch is an established local organization with a global reach. We will continue to touch lives, eliminate barriers, and effectively lead change…one life at a time. You can visit their website at GetInTouchFoundation.org to learn more, or make a donation.

Tribus Beer Co. is Milford, Connecticut’s first brewery and taproom, offering an ever-evolving tap list, as well as guest taps, wines and ciders. The sprawling taproom and outdoor biergarten combined with a family (and pet) friendly atmosphere and staff makes Tribus Beer Co. the brewery destination in Connecticut. Perfect for friends, family or just grabbing a beer, Tribus Beer Co. also hosts weekly food trucks, exciting events and collaborations.

Tribus Beer Co. is located at 100 Raton Drive, Milford CT 06461.

Follow them on social media @tribusbeerco.

Visit their website: tribusbeer.co to learn more info.