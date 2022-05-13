Trap Door Brewery Expands To Washougal and Signs Statewide Distribution Deal

VANCOUVER, Washington – Trap Door Brewing, a popular establishment credited with helping revive Vancouver’s Uptown Village, is positioning itself for heady growth by expanding to downtown Washougal and distributing its popular brews statewide.

Trap Door owners Bryan Shull and Michael Parsons will open The Gateway, a family-friendly taproom, full bar with upscale drinks, local wine, limited cocktail menu and kitchen, and eventual full-production brewery at 1834 Main Street in downtown Washougal. A mid-late summer grand opening is expected for the 6,500 square-foot facility which will allow Trap Door to quintuple brewing capacity over the next five years.

“We enjoy being a part of the revival of uptown village in Vancouver and we want to create that same experience on Main Street in Washougal,” said Bryan Shull, Trap Door’s founder. The Gateway name is in keeping with Washougal’s geographic position as the gateway to the scenic Columbia River gorge. Shull said Trap Door principals have taken ownership of the century-old building which was converted into a brewery by a prior owner and operator.

Additionally, Trap Door has partnered with Kendall’s Pioneer and Browar Polska to distribute its popular products across the state. Case and keg distribution will include 2019 state-champion Glowed Up Hazy IPA (6.8% ABV), along with Porch Beer Pale Ale (5.3% ABV), Trap Door IPA (6.4% ABV), a Mexican lager and seasonal choices.

Shull said it was particularly gratifying to sign a distribution agreement with Kendall’s because his wife and family have long-standing connections to the Ridgefield area where Kendall’s and its parent Corwin Beverage Company are based.

“Kendall’s first was a purveyor, supplying us with soda, kombucha and wine. They kept showing up on time, they had product, and their consistency really stood out. So, I approached Kendall’s. I’m now thrilled to have my products sitting on shelves or on tap alongside other outstanding local independent craft brews in their distribution book.”

Shull said Trap Door will pursue many initiatives in Washougal as they have in Vancouver, including a program offering 360 backpacks filled with school supplies for underprivileged students, participation in community events and continuing its popular Founders Club for lifetime customers.

“We will be engaged in the communities we serve. We are committed to taking care of the people who take care of us.”

Shull gave up a career in renewable energy a decade ago to become a third generation involved in the brewing industry. His father and grandfather enjoyed careers with Great Western Malting in Vancouver, a primary source for Trap Door’s malt and hops. Shull sources about 90 percent of ingredients locally.

“Trap Door is an outstanding local independent craft brewer whose products are excellent and whose beers already have a following,” said Sam Madrid, COO of Corwin Beverage Co. “We look forward to distributing for another small independent owner.”

About Trap Door Brewing

Trap Door Brewing was formed as a community-driven brewer in 2015 by Bryan Shull who is carrying beer making into a third generation. Trap Door operates a taproom and 15-barrel brewery at 2315 Main Street in Vancouver’s Uptown Village in Vancouver, Wash., where it produces about 1,000 barrels of beer annually. It plans to open a second taproom and brewery in summer 2022 at 1834 Main Street in Washougal, Wash.

About Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska

Kendall’s Pioneer Distributing and Browar Polska are specialty distributors that provide high-quality craft beer, wine and cider products to retailers, bars and restaurants in Washington state. Kendall’s Pioneer serves clients across southwest Washington while Browar Polska serves clients in the Seattle-Puget Sound area and points in eastern Washington. Both are business units of Corwin Beverage Company, a fourth generation family-owned business that has distributed refreshments in western Washington since 1941.

For More Information:

