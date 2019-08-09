Tower Brewing Hires Micah Ochej as Brewer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tower Brewing has brought on a new brewer, Micah Ochej. The new brewer spent the last three years making wild ales for Firestone Walker’s Barrelworks. Ochej joins brewer Mike Ungerbuhler in the East Sacramento brewery.

Ochej understands multiple levels of the beer industry, with a biology degree from Cal Poly and studying brewing science at UC Davis. Bartending in college sparked Ochej’s interest in beer, later taking a beer appreciation course. His new craft beer education led to jobs in sales and distribution, and finally into brewing. Much like Ungerbuhler, Ochej has experienced multiple roles in the craft beer world. Ungerbuhler started at Tower Brewing as a beer tender and quickly excelled into a brewing position.

“Beer is basically four ingredients treated a bit differently to create a spectrum of flavors,” answers Ochej when asked what his favorite style is. He adds that IPA’s and barrel-aged sours are often favorites, but “the beauty is the spectrum.”

About Tower Brewing

Tower Brewing, located in East Sacramento, produces an array of beers to impress all palates. Since the best beer comes from the finest, freshest ingredients, the brewery’s quality begins there, coupled with skill and dedication to produce a diverse, delicious selection that appeals to varying tastes and preferences. There is always a balance of classic and innovation on tap at its welcoming tap room. Visit TowerBrewingCompany.com to learn more.