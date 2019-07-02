Tower Brewing Expands Production Facility

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tower Brewing has announced an impressive expansion of its East Sacramento production facility and tasting bar to meet the needs of its many new devotees. The success and popularity of the company’s new offerings, led by Monkey Knife Fight Pale Ale, necessitates new equipment as well as additions to the Tower Brewing team.

Shiny New Equipment

Tower Brewing is a 15-barrel brewhouse hosting seven fermenters and four brite tanks, including beautiful new 30-barrel fermentation and brite tanks. Added to this is what the brew team considers the most essential piece of new equipment, a fork-lift truck to open up storage and aid in the day to day storage and kegging processes. Plus, as they’d be quick to tell you – it’s FUN. The taproom hosts 16 taps.

The brewhouse schedule is a balancing act between keeping up with production and creating new, exciting beers. Brewer Mike Ungerbuhler notes that “the addition of a third 30-barrel fermentation tank and a second 30-barrel brite tank allows us to get caught up with production of Monkey Knife Fight. This gives us the opportunity to be more creative and brew more styles, keeping our menu as diverse as we can.”

Something Else That’s New

There’s a sign in the brewhouse that reads Brewing: It’s what you do when you’re not cleaning. To help with responsibilities, brewer Ungerbuhler has joined brewer Evan Rosatelli in the brewhouse full time. Mike is sorely missed behind the bar by regulars, but between cleaning and brewing, he’ll be happy to chat about his love for the beer-making process and Tower’s diverse tap list.

To help sell the new offerings, Tower Brewing has added two Territory Managers, Colby Pettinger and Stephen Delgado, and transitioned Calvin Crawford from his previous duties (half taproom, half territory) to a full-time taproom position to manage the growing front-of-house team.

What’s Next?

Tower Brewing will expand its canned offerings beyond the currently available Monkey Knife Fight, I’m an IPA Guy Single-Hop IPA, and Joe Seshy Session IPA.

Operations manager Justin Bylicki believes that as brewers find their “battle rhythm” in the expanding brewhouse, canning is the logical next step. “Not only has the number of beers brewed increased, but so has the variety,” Bylicki points out. “A can line will allow us to can smaller runs and provide a wider variety.”

It is said that one of the marvels of nature is the tiny acorn that produces the mighty oak tree; at Tower Brewing, new staff, new roles, and new equipment are a necessary part of the cultivation and growth of the business. Combined with dedication to customers and passion for brewing, the Tower Brewing team is confident of success.

About Tower Brewing

Tower Brewing, located in East Sacramento, produces an array of beers to impress all palates. Since the best beer comes from the finest, freshest ingredients, the brewery’s quality begins there, coupled with skill and dedication to produce a diverse, delicious selection that appeals to varying tastes and preferences. There is always a balance of classic and innovation on tap at its welcoming tap room.