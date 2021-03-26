Toppling Goliath Brewing Company Adds Distribution in Arizona and Texas

DECORAH, Iowa – Craft beer enthusiasts have come from all around the globe to experience the award-winning, barrel-aged stouts and IPAs created by Iowa’s largest craft brewery. Although the trip to Toppling Goliath Brewery in rural Iowa has helped cultivate the brand affinity shared by legions of fans, many beer connoisseurs are now able to develop their love for Toppling Goliath closer to home.

We are excited to announce that Texas and Arizona have joined the ever-growing list of states where customers can grab a TG brew just down the street. “With the addition of Texas and Arizona, our distribution roster now includes 30 states across the country. Our flagship brands are en route along with many of our seasonal brews, plus we have some really exciting new brand launches happening this year,” said Clark Lewey, owner of Toppling Goliath.

Through the distribution partnership with Ben E. Keith in Texas, Toppling Goliath will have state-wide availability this spring. “Toppling Goliath has done an extraordinary job brewing a great portfolio and we are delighted to be selected as their distributor in Texas. With both companies’ commitment to quality and service, it   is a natural fit for a successful partnership.” –Kevin Nettleton, General Manager, Specialty Division, Ben E. Keith.

By partnering with Scout Distributing, which just announced its move  into Arizona, customers will be able to enjoy some of Iowa’s most beloved beer in the Grand Canyon State. “I am extremely excited to have Toppling Goliath as part of our portfolio in Arizona.  From the beginning, they have shown true partnership with Scout Distributing.  We have already heard from many customers wanting to stock their beers and anticipate many more partnering with our friends from Iowa!” – Bryan Paul, VP/GM Scout AZ.

