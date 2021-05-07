Tonewood Brewing Releases Parkway To Paradise In Collaboration With Morey’s Piers

WILDOWOOD, New Jersey – South Jersey craft beer enthusiasts and vacationers can look forward to this summer’s beer collaboration between Tonewood Brewing and Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located in Wildowood, NJ. Parkway to Paradise, a dry-hopped Pilsner, will be available exclusively at Morey’s Piers on Wildwood’s boardwalk beginning Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day.

Parkway to Paradise is designed for the vacationer – low in alcohol and high in flavor – it can be enjoyed by craft beer newcomers and connoisseurs alike. The traditional Pilsner style aligns with the theme park’s historical family ties to Germany. The beer uses premium German malts and noble hops. It is a crisp, refreshing seasonal offering for the seaside resort, and pairs well with many of Morey’s food offerings including fried foods, seafood, and vegetables, and their famous Curley’s Fries.

Parkway to Paradise will be available on draft exclusively at Morey’s Piers dining locations at the Surfside and Mariner’s Amusement Piers. It will also be poured at Tonewood Brewing’s Oaklyn, NJ tasting room. Additionally, a limited quantity of 16-ounce cans will be available for purchase at the same locations.

“We have become big fans of Tonewood over the past few years and have developed a strong relationship with them,” said director of food and beverage Jordan Morey. “We are excited to partner with another family-owned and operated business to create Parkway to Paradise and feature this beer at our piers throughout the summer.”

“For more than fifty years, the Morey’s family has created lasting memories for so many vacationing families in New Jersey. Making a beer for the Morey family and sharing it with their guests is an honor,” said Tonewood’s director of sales Ryan Egan.

Tonewood Brewing is committed to creating flavorful and exciting craft beer using the finest ingredients, masterful brewing techniques, and uncompromising attention to quality and consistency. Tonewood Brewing is a proud member of the Brewing Association.

