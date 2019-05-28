Threes Brewing to Release Gender Neutral Lager for Pride Month

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — This June, New York City is playing host to the largest Pride celebration in the world and Brooklyn’s Threes Brewing is putting itself forward as one of the spaces in NYC where we can all come together to recognize the LGBTQIA+ community. Throughout the month, they will be hosting a diverse series of events celebrating unity, inclusivity, intersectionality, feminism, PRIDE and playfulness, taking place at both their Gowanus flagship (333 Douglass St) and their Greenpoint bar, Threes @ Franklin + Kent (113 Franklin St).

Threes will also release their annual batch of Gender Neutral, a lager they brew each year in recognition of Pride. As with last year, a portion of the proceeds from Gender Neutral will be donated to the Anti-Violence Project a local NYC-based organization that works with LGBTQIA+ and HIV-affected communities to address all forms of violence through organizing, education and support. A light lager with hints of citrus served in an eye-catching rainbow can, the beer was first introduced during 2017 Pride.

Pride Events

threesbrewing.com/pride

Gender Neutral Release Party, Saturday, June 1 – Gowanus

Celebrate the beginning of WORLDPRIDE in NYC and the release of Threes’ Pride beer, Gender Neutral, benefitting AVP, The Anti-Violence Project.

Queer First Friday Dance Party with Temescal Brewing, Friday, June 7- Gowanus

All the way from Oakland, California, Temescal Brewing is bringing their hit party, Queer First Friday, to Threes on Friday June 7. Special guest DJs, drink specials, and of course, Gender Neutral will be flowing.

Brooklyn Pride Run After Party Happy Hour Deals for Runners, Saturday, June 8 – Gowanus and Greenpoint

Quench your thirst post-race at either Threes location.

World Pride 2019 Variety Show Featuring Ducky Sheaboi & Friends, Sunday, June 9 – Greenpoint

Always kooky, always ready to make a statement — Ducky Sheaboi is gathering his crew of burlesque performers, queens, dancers, and more for a raucous Sunday evening celebration. Open to the public with suggested donation.

Think Olio Lecture Series, Sunday, June 23 – Greenpoint

Teaching Consent in the College Classroom after #MeToo with Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew. Popular lecture series Think Olio brings a new topic guaranteed to make you think. Ticketed online through thinkolio.org

NYC Post-Parade Pride Party, Sunday, June 30 – Gowanus

Celebrate the closing of WorldPride, Stonewall50 and Pride Month in whatever way feels right — dance a little, drink a little and keep all those good feels going.