BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing releases Tyranny of Mirrors West Coast Pale Ale, paying homage to the less hazy West Coast style. This beer exemplifies a New World meets Old World twist, thanks to its hop bill of Simcoe, Centennial, and Riwaka. Utilizing varietals representative of different generations of beer, expect tropical fruit aromatics with dry floral notes.

Lead Brewer, Ben Petersen, says, “Tyranny of Mirrors is meant to be drier, crisper, and have a more assertive bitterness than its East Coast counterparts. We’re very excited to continue expanding our Pale Ale portfolio.”

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/products/tyranny-of-mirrors