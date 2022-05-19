Threes Brewing Releases Super Vliet

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing is releasing Super Vliet to kick off the 2022 Summer of Pils (short for Summer of Pilsner). Threes is known for their award-winning hoppy ales, mixed culture beers, and lagers. Super Vliet is a dry-hopped, can-conditioned version of Threes’ highly regarded flagship Pilsner.

Matt Levy, Head Brewer, says, “Brewing a Pilsner is an exercise in simplicity, and Super Vliet, while super, is no exception.” The brew team stuck true to the Vliet tradition by using carefully selected noble hop varietals. Can-conditioning with actively fermenting Krausen from another young beer was a key process in elevating this limited edition variant of Vliet from simple to super. The final product is incredibly effervescent and possesses a wonderful hint of spice and Noble resin, with traditional flavor permeating through each sip. Those familiar with Threes’ award-winning Vliet Pilsner will find more floral notes and smaller, finer bubbles in Super Vliet, making it a perfect beer for summer.

This “larger than life” version of Vliet needed a label to match its ambition. Threes’ branding partners at Yard NYC delivered a simple yet striking design that plays off of the classic Vliet label, pairing the signature lager waves pattern visible on almost every Lager in the Threes portfolio with an exaggerated logotype.

Find Super Vliet for a limited time at all five Threes Brewing locations, in select retail stores and bars, and at threesbrewing.com. For more ideas on what to drink this #summerofpils, follow @threesbrewing.

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com