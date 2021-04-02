Threes Brewing Releases Regional Dialekt Kolsch

NEW YORK — Threes Brewing is excited to release Regional Dialekt Kolsch. An ode to the classic German style ale, this former draft-only beer is now available for the first time in cans with a new label designed by award-winning agency, YARD NYC. Conditioned for six weeks before canning, the beer is naturally carbonated and brewed with a single Kolsch malt originating from Cologne, Germany. A full-bodied lager that remains wine-like and dry, Regional Dialekt is pleasantly prickly with notes of white grape, white tea, and honey.

“We’re stoked to share our take on this simple yet challenging style,” says Head Brewer, Matt Levy. “There’s nothing like going to a brewery in Cologne and drinking several small glasses of Kolsch into the night with friends. Kolsch is a culture as much as it is a beer style. We look forward to celebrating that culture in Brooklyn.”

ABOUT THREES BREWING

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. Having brewed over 250 beers spanning a wide variety of styles, in both 2017 and 2018 Threes beat hundreds of entries from across New York State in a blind taste test to win Best Overall Beer at the statewide Craft Beer Competition, first for their signature Pilsner Vliet and the following year for their Grisette, Passing Time. In 2019, flagship beer Logical Conclusion won the Gold Medal for Hazy IPA, the most competitive category. Threes Brewing owns and operates two Brooklyn locations, a non-traditional taproom in Gowanus and a more intimate bar in Greenpoint, along with a seasonal outpost on Governors Island, and new tap room and bottle shop in Huntington, Long Island. They are proud to have been named the “Best Brewery and Beer Bar” in NYC by bon appétit magazine. In April 2020, Threes launched Threes To You, a direct-to-consumer beer delivery company.

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/regional-dialekt-4-pack-kolsch