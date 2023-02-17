Threes Brewing Releases Pacific Northwest Lager in Collaboration with Wayfinder Beer

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing Source Material Pacific Northwest lager

Threes Brewing has released Source Material 4.6% Pacific Northwest Lager, a new collaboration with Wayfinder Beer (Portland, OR). The beer was inspired by the brew team’s 2022 trip to Washington State and Oregon for hop selection, and borrows cues from a beloved brand of regional lager. The collaborating brewery in this nostalgic homage to a local favorite is Wayfinder Beer, one of the top lager breweries in the Pacific Northwest region.

The beer prominently features Willamette and Mt. Hood, hops born and bred in the region. This pairing shares a graceful earthiness and emits a lovely bouquet of aromatics. Bright floral notes lead the charge, followed by subdued berry and woody spiciness, and a moderate bitterness. Premium North American Pilsner Malt and rice contribute to the beer’s pale yellow pour, light body, and overall crushable profile.

“We spend the bulk of our time rubbing hops for Logical Conclusion during hop selection, and last year had the privilege of exploring the depths of our suppliers’ portfolios,” says Lead Brewer, Ben Petersen. “This beer is driven by these unique hop varieties (Willamette and Mt.Hood), which are incredibly well-suited for brewing lager and make the project what it is.”

