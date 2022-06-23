Threes Brewing Releases New Foudre Fermented Czech Pilsner

BROOKLYN, New York – Threes Brewing has just released a brand new Foudre Fermented Czech Pilsner. The World We Live In showcases the nuanced transformation a beer can undergo when aged in an oak foudre. A nod to Lifeworld, Threes’ 12º Czech Pilsner, The World We Live in possesses layers of complexity and softness and an enhanced, pillowy body. Fruity esters and floral undertones come through, alongside a balanced bitterness that boasts moderate tannins and hints of vanilla. The beer finishes at just 4.5% ABV and is a welcomed addition to Threes’ ever-expanding portfolio of Czech Pilsners.

Lead Brewer Ben Petersen says, “The World We Live In is a great example of the impact lagering in oak can have on a beer and the sensory expressions it imparts. The qualities lent from the foudre create a more complex, flavorful, and full-bodied beer than if it were exclusively aged in stainless. Ultimately, this difference in process creates a beer that is well balanced and unique, and would be a special offering for any occasion.”

https://shop.threesbrewing.com