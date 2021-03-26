Threes Brewing Releases Guilt By Association Double IPA

Acclaimed Brooklyn-Based Brewery Collaborates With Creature Comforts Brewing Co. for Double IPA

BROOKLYN — Threes Brewing is excited to release Guilt by Association, a limited edition Double IPA brewed in collaboration with the pioneering Creature Comforts Brewing Co. based in Athens, Georgia. This incredibly hazy ale is hopped with crowd favorites Citra and Strata, and brewed with an exotic melange of fruit including passionfruit, pineapple, guava, and tangerine. It’s a must-try for lovers of juicy IPAs.

Says Threes’ head brewer Matt Levy, “Everything Creature Comforts brews is solid and well thought out. They’re arguably one of the best breweries in Georgia year after year. We’d wanted to collaborate with them for a while and were excited to try some new things with this Double IPA.”

ABOUT THREES BREWING

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. Having brewed over 250 beers spanning a wide variety of styles, in both 2017 and 2018 Threes beat hundreds of entries from across New York State in a blind taste test to win Best Overall Beer at the statewide Craft Beer Competition, first for their signature Pilsner Vliet and the following year for their Grisette, Passing Time. In 2019, flagship beer Logical Conclusion won the Gold Medal for Hazy IPA, the most competitive category. Threes Brewing owns and operates two Brooklyn locations, a non-traditional taproom in Gowanus and a more intimate bar in Greenpoint, along with a seasonal outpost on Governors Island, and new tap room and bottle shop in Huntington, Long Island.  They are proud to have been named the “Best Brewery and Beer Bar” in NYC by bon appétit magazine.  In April 2020, Threes launched Threes to You, a direct-to-consumer beer delivery company. 

