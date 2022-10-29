Threes Brewing Releases Cold IPA

Brooklyn, N.Y. – Threes Brewing has just released The Current Thing Cold IPA. Clean and snappy, with notes of white grapefruit, ripe kiwi, and huckleberry gummies, it’s Threes’ take on a style gaining increased interest.

Cold IPAs could be considered very similar to West Coast IPAs, thanks to their bitterness and clarity. However, instead of pitching with Chico yeast (typical for West Coast IPAs), Threes used their house Lager yeast, which underwent fermentation at cooler temperatures. It is standard for Cold IPA to be brewed with adjuncts, like corn or rice, to lighten the body. In this case, Threes opted for puffed jasmine rice to make the beer extra crisp. New Zealand Riwaka and Nelson Sauvin hops provide bold expressions that complement one another well and help to balance out the bitterness, resulting in notes of gooseberry followed by a crisp, clean, snappy finish.

A crisp everyday beer that is pleasantly hoppy, The Current Thing follows on the heels of some recent West-Coast-inspired releases from Threes, including Slippery Slope: a new Hazy West Coast Simcoe IPA, and Good Bad News: a new West Coast IPA.

For More Information:

https://shop.threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/the-current-thing-cold-ipa