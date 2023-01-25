Threes Brewing Releases 8th Anniversary Lager

Brooklyn, N.Y. – Threes Brewing has released From Now On 4.8% Northern German Pilsner in celebration of its 8th Anniversary. From Now On pays homage to pilsners typical of northern Germany, which are drier, crisper, and characterized by pronounced bitterness (versus Southern Bavarian varieties, which are softer, rounder, and characterized by pronounced malt flavor). The differences in style are a direct result of the varying levels of sulfates in the water as one travels from south to north approaching the border with Denmark.

From Now On is characterized by a moderate-to-high level of bitterness and is crisp, bright, and snappy, in taste, mouthfeel and finish. Premium German Pilsner Malt paves the way for an incredibly clean, pale profile. The entire hopload of Hallertau Mittlefruh and Saaz was added early on in the boil to render maximum flavor, and an extended cold fermentation with Threes’ house lager yeast results in a low finishing gravity and light body. The beer is crowned by a creamy, dense head of tiny bubbles formed by natural carbonation.

“For our Anniversary Beer, we always seem to return to some type of lager,” says Head Brewer Matt Levy. “Even after eight years in the business, we’re still excited to introduce and educate others on the range of pilsner. We expect that this passion will continue into the future for as long as we’re still brewing beer.”

https://threesbrewing.com/collections/beer/products/from-now-on-8th-anniversary-beer-northern-german-pilsner