Threes Brewing Opens Fourth Location in Huntington, Long Island, Its First Outside of NYC

Huntington, NY — Threes Brewing has expanded outside the city, with a new Long Island beer store and in time a gathering place from the Brooklyn-based brewery renowned for its diverse portfolio of award-winning beers including its flagships Vliet Pilsner and Logical Conclusion IPA. First launched in 2014 in Gowanus, Brooklyn with their popular brewpub, Threes has since grown to operate a second Brooklyn location in Greenpoint, as well as a seasonal beer garden on Governors Island. Known for their commitment to a diversity of beer styles, thought-provoking beer names, and community-minded programming, Threes' new Long Island shop offers easy, convenient access to the beloved brewery's ever-expanding catalog, plus other treats like wine, cider, coffee and artisanal snacks.

The space is primarily geared toward to-go business, serving walk-in customers as well as servicing web-based pickup and deliveries to the entirety of Long Island. The shop offers a broad range of beers from Threes, in addition to an assortment of beers from fellow breweries. In the future, there will be a small on-premise operation, with a light food menu and seating indoors and out. For now, the 1,000 square foot shop offers pickup and delivery for packaged beer and crowlers only, with draught options added once on-premises opens (anticipated this spring). The shop also carries coffee from Ninth Street Espresso, tea, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha and an assortment of snacks and lite bites.

“As a company, we have always been actively involved in the communities we serve”, says co-founder and CEO Josh Stylman. “As we think about expansion, we’ve always had our sights on participating in new neighborhoods, including those outside of New York City. When the pandemic hit, Threes Brewing immediately launched a direct to consumer e-commerce site as a way to safely enable our customers to order beer from us, with the added benefit of keeping our business alive and our staff employed. The delivery business caught on quickly and we found we had a natural audience well beyond our home turf in Brooklyn. With a regular flow of orders coming from Long Island, making a home base in the vibrant town of Huntington felt like a natural next step for the company. It helps that several members of the team, including myself, are originally from the area and it feels good to come back home.”

Threes Brewing Huntington20 Clinton Avenue Huntington, NY 11743Wednesday to Sunday, 1 – 9 pm pickup and delivery only for now.

ABOUT THREES BREWING

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. Having brewed over 250 beers spanning a wide variety of styles, in both 2017 and 2018 Threes beat hundreds of entries from across New York State in a blind taste test to win Best Overall Beer at the statewide Craft Beer Competition, first for their signature Pilsner Vliet and the following year for their Grisette, Passing Time. In 2019 one of their flagship beers Logical Conclusion won the Gold Medal for Hazy IPA, the most competitive category. Threes Brewing also owns and operates two Brooklyn locations, a non-traditional taproom in Gowanus and a more intimate bar in Greenpoint, along with a seasonal outpost on Governors Island. They are proud to have been named the “Best Brewery and Beer Bar” in NYC by bon appétit magazine. Under normal operations their two Brooklyn spaces host diverse cultural and community programming spanning music, art, culture and support for civic and equality-minded causes. In April 2020, Threes launched Threes to You, a direct-to-consumer beer delivery company.

For more information: https://threesbrewing.com/locations/huntington