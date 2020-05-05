Threes Brewing Launches Direct to Consumer Delivery in New York State

NEW YORK — Acclaimed Brooklyn-based craft brewery Threes Brewing has launched direct delivery to customers throughout New York, enabling fans and friends statewide to order Threes beer through www.threesbrewing.com/buybeer, to be delivered right to their front door.

The brewery is offering local delivery in much of Brooklyn and Manhattan (now free for orders of $50+) along with shipping statewide (free for orders of $100+). By creating their own delivery mechanism rather than relying on third-party delivery services, Threes has been able to rehire some of their former hourly staff as delivery drivers, while offering an exceedingly affordable and friendly delivery option for their customer.

As New York City businesses first began shutting down in mid-March in response to mandated public health and safety measures, businesses with a manufacturing component like breweries were initially seen as better off, thanks to their designation as “essential businesses” by the state. However, breweries with taprooms generally have three main revenue sources – wholesale (beer sold to stores), on-premise sales (beer sold to restaurants and bars), and taproom business (the highest profit margin). The last two categories of sales immediately disappeared when NYC went into near lockdown. Social distancing measures also placed added strain on production logistics, at the same time that wholesale craft beer sales declined as customers focused their shopping efforts on essential items.

In response to the simultaneous elimination of sales to bars and restaurants as well as in-person bar business at both Threes’ Brooklyn locations, the team threw themselves into building their own delivery mechanism, which they’re calling Threes-To-Go. Delivery was something they had aspired to launch at some point in 2020 but the circumstances necessitated that they iterate rapidly to meet consumer demand while adhering to necessary safety guidelines. Their anticipated timeline contracted from the better part of a year to less than a week.

The Threes team is incredibly proud to have developed a vehicle to bring an ever-changing selection of their celebrated beers, along with complementary offerings from friends of the brewery (think Ninth Street Espresso coffee beans and other beers they love), directly to customers while creating jobs for their team. Orders for local delivery and shipping throughout New York state can be placed now at: www.threesbrewing.com/buybeer

About Threes Brewing

Threes Brewing is a Brooklyn-based brewery known for crafting approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity, with a focus on lagers, hop-forward American ales, and mixed culture beers. In both 2017 and 2018, Threes Brewing beat out hundreds of beer entries from across New York state in a blind taste test to win the Governor’s Excelsior Cup at the statewide Craft Beer Competition. For two years in a row Threes took home the top prize for best overall beer, first for their flagship pilsner Vliet (2017), followed by their Belgian farmhouse-style ale Passing Time (2018). Most recently, in 2019 Logical Conclusion won the Gold Medal for Hazy IPA, the most competitive category. In addition to brewing over 200 different beers spanning a wide variety of styles, Threes Brewing operates two Brooklyn locations in the neighborhoods of Gowanus and Greenpoint. They are proud to have been named the best brewery and beer bar in New York City by bon appétit magazine.www.threesbrewing.com@threesbrewing