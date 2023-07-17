Three Weavers Brewing Company Introduces Exciting New Lines: Non-Alcoholic Beer and GRDN PRTY Flavored Malt Beverages

INGLEWOOD, Calif.— Three Weavers Brewing Company, an avant-garde craft brewery based in Inglewood, California, announces the launch of two aesthetically innovative product lines: GRDN PRTY a cocktail-inspired Flavored Malt Beverages and NA – Three Weavers Non-Alcoholic Brews. These new offerings meet the demands of health-conscious and flavor-seeking individuals in the ever-evolving Alternative Beverage landscape.

The introduction of Three Weavers Brewing Company’s Non-Alcoholic Beer line represents a milestone in the brewery’s commitment to providing a diverse range of exceptional brews to consumers. The opening slate includes three styles: Lager, IPA, and Hazy IPA. Crafted with precision and care, these non-alcoholic options showcase the brand’s dedication to maintaining the depth of flavor and complexity typically associated with traditional beers. With an alcohol content of less than 0.5%, Three Weavers’ Non-Alcoholic Beer line offers an elevated drinking experience for those seeking alternatives without compromising on taste.

In addition to the Non-Alcoholic Beer line, Three Weavers Brewing Company is introducing their GRDN PRTY Flavored Malt Beverages, an extension inspired by their love of delicious cocktails. The opening GRDN PRTY lineup includes Grapefruit Guava Rosemary Collins, Juniper Lemon Cucumber Collins, and Pineapple Sage Lemonade. Each flavor offers a refreshing and vibrant twist on traditional malt beverages, enticing consumers to embark on a flavor-filled journey.

“Our team at Three Weavers Brewing Company is excited to introduce these two hand-curated product lines to our discerning customers and the wider craft beer community,” says Lynne Weaver, Founder and CEO of Three Weavers Brewing Company. “Our Non-Alcoholic Beer and GRDN PRTY Flavored Malt Beverages showcase our commitment to pushing boundaries and satisfying the evolving needs of our consumers. We believe these offerings will redefine expectations and open up new avenues of enjoyment for craft beer enthusiasts and flavor enthusiasts alike.”

Three Weavers’ Non-Alcoholic Beer is already available and GRDN PRTY Flavored Malt Beverages will be at select retailers, restaurants, and bars across Southern California (including their Inglewood Tasting Room) starting as early as July 19, 2023.

About Three Weavers Brewing Company

Founded in 2013, Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery based in Inglewood, California. With a commitment to crafting high-quality beers that push the boundaries of flavor, Three Weavers has garnered numerous accolades and built a loyal following of beer enthusiasts. From traditional styles to innovative brews, Three Weavers Brewing Company continues to be at the forefront of the craft beer movement, embracing new techniques and ingredients to create exceptional beers that captivate the imagination.

For More Information:

https://www.threeweavers.la/