Three Notch’d Brewing Company & Balcones Distilling Collaborate to Create Limited Edition Beer: 2020 Biggie S’mores

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Balcones Distilling and Three Notch’d Brewing Company announced today their continued beer collaboration, Bourbon Barrel Biggie S’mores Stout, launching on Monday, November 16 at 5:00pm. This beer is undoubtedly the biggest limited-edition release from Three Notch’d Brewing and is an updated version of the brewery’s renowned Imperial Stout. The Bourbon Barrel Biggie S’mores Stout is made with 80 boxes of graham crackers and features a special roasted barley for a rich, chocolatey backing while the lactose creates a sweet, smooth finish. This year’s decadent release is aged in Balcones bourbon barrels – the pièce de résistance – for five months before it’s released for a short time exclusively at Three Notch’d Brewing in Virginia.

The cross-country partnership formed two years ago out of each brand’s appreciation for the other’s product, and they have been working together on this project ever since. To create the unique flavors of the Bourbon Barrel Biggie S’mores Stout, Three Notch’d Brewing aged the beer in barrels made from American Oak previously used in aging Balcones’ award-winning Bourbon.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with Balcones for this year’s Bourbon Biggie release,” said Scott Roth, president of Three Notch’d Brewing Company. “Their history of crafting world class whiskey definitely raises the bar, and after our first taste, we are all convinced this will be the best Bourbon Biggie yet.”

Dave Warwick, head brewmaster at Three Notch’d Brewing Company continued, “I’ve been a fan of Balcones Bourbon for a long time and am stoked for the opportunity to age our Biggie S’mores Imperial Stout in their freshly emptied barrels. This bourbon profile provides an excellent foundation for the rich, roasted malt profile from the beer.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Three Notch’d to create this one-of-a-kind beer,” said Jared Himstedt, head distiller of Balcones Distilling. “Our barrels are really unique in terms of toast profile which helps deliver interesting and unique flavors. We’re looking forward to sharing it with everyone.”

Bourbon Barrel Biggie S’mores Stout will be officially and exclusively released at 5pm on November 16th at all four Three Notch’d Brewing Company locations before hitting distribution throughout Virginia. Enjoy this beer in its freshest form with a draft pour, but also take advantage of purchasing from our personal stock of Limited Release 4-packs. It will thereafter be available at select local retailers for $16.99 per 4-pack while supplies last.

For more information on Balcones Distilling, check out BalconesDistilling.com, and for more information, on Three Notch'd Brewing company, visit ThreeNotchdBrewing.com.

About Balcones Distilling

Driven by a passion to create something original and authentic, Balcones Distilling marries centuries of distilling tradition with the bold flavors of Texas. Balcones is synonymous with quality and innovation in the whisky industry, known for emphasizing high-quality ingredients and drawing influences from all over Texas. To date, the distillery has earned over 350 national and international tasting awards and accolades for their whiskies and spirits. Balcones is currently available in 22 states ad is one of the fastest-growing whiskies in the country.

Balcones distills all of their beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco. At its heart are four copper pot stills built by Forsyths, considered some of the best artisans in Scotland. You can now visit and tour the facility, with tastings and events held regularly, and see why Balcones is always Distilled to Appreciate. Visit www.balconesdistilling.com for more information.

About Three Notch’d Brewing Company

Following the rich history of Virginia, Three Notch’d Brewing Company aligns all of their products with the legendary character of Three Notch’d Road, located a quarter mile from the brewery and made famous by Jack Jouett’s midnight ride to Charlottesville, Virginia in 1781. Three Notch’d Brewing aims to leave their humble mark in the world of craft beer as they continue to evolve. The brewery respects the inalienable rights of man and wants to celebrate these rights with each and every patron through their unique products and craftsmanship. Three Notch’d Brewing invites everyone to take a trip down Three Notch’d Road and find how they will leave their own mark on history. Visit www.threenotchdbrewing.com for more information.

For More Information:

