Three Floyds to Launch Line of Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

MUNSTER, Ind.— Three Floyds, renowned for their innovative and ‘Not Normal’ craft beers, will debut four canned cocktails next week. Crafted with high-quality ingredients, premium vodka, and natural fruit juice and flavors, the product lineup includes two Vodka Sodas and two Vodka Splashes. These new additions extend Three Floyds’ passion for craft beverages into the realm of ready-to-drink cocktails.

Coconut Lime Vodka Soda (5% ABV): A tropical party in a can, this Vodka Soda combines the crispness of vodka with the refreshing flavors of coconut and lime.

Pineapple Mango Vodka Soda (5% ABV): Dive headfirst into a combination of tropical pineapple and mango flavors with this effervescent beverage.

Pineapple, Lemon, Lime Vodka Splash (9% ABV): Splashing down like an atomic elbow drop, the combination of bold fruit flavors creates a truly unique cocktail experience. A ‘Not Normal’ take on a classic island drink.

Orange, Lemon, Pineapple Vodka Splash (9% ABV): An explosion of citrus flavors awaits in this Vodka Splash, featuring the dynamic trio of orange, lemon, and pineapple.

“During development, we were pushing the envelope with some of our favorite drinks – using alternative spirits and fruits to recreate the flavor profiles of a whiskey sour or Zombie,” says Three Floyds’ Head of Innovation, Erik Ogershok. “We landed on vodka-based drinks to cast a wider net for people to enjoy and an overall range of flavors that are very complementary to each other. ”

Each cocktail is fully carbonated and sold as 4pk-12oz cans. The eye-catching packaging features artwork and original characters created by Matt Stikker. “The packaging references the latest outpost of the Three Floyds universe – Munster Island,” says Ogershok. “We wanted to create something that celebrates the Three Floyds aesthetic, with a little more fun. The real purpose of these drinks is just to have a good time.”

The four vodka cocktails will be available in all Three Floyds Distilling markets – including Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio. Retailers can be located through the Three Floyds product finder at 3floyds.com.

About Three Floyds

Three Floyds is a Midwestern brewery dedicated to crafting a wide and ‘Not Normal’ range of quality ales and lagers. Since their founding in 1996 by Nick Floyd, they continue to brew uncompromising and full-flavored beers for a range of tastes. Three Floyds is reported as the 24th top-producing craft brewery by volume in the United States by the Brewers Association.

After spending over two decades brewing a wide portfolio of craft beer, Three Floyds began envisioning a new, higher-proof project – a distillery.

Using both traditional and innovative distilling techniques, the team created a line of super-premium spirits derived from the finest and rare ingredients. Today’s lineup includes award-winning whiskeys and gins – as well as newly created premium canned cocktails. The distillery stays true to Three Floyds’ ‘Not Normal’ code – unwavering and without compromise.

Since their official launch in 2019, Three Floyds Distilling has accumulated over 65 accolades, including Indiana Distillery of the Year at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition, Best in Class at the American Craft Spirit Awards, and six triple gold medals at MicroLiquors Spirit Awards.

For More Information:

http://www.3floyds.com