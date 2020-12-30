Thorn Brewing Collaborates with Chuao Chocolatier on Chocolate Covered Stout Series

SAN DIEGO, CA — If Thorn Beers were chocolate bars, what kind of chocolate bars would they be? No need to wonder because Thorn has teamed up with Carlsbad’s Chuao Chocolatier to bring you the Chocolate Covered Stout Series!

“We had recently started including a chocolate bar from Chuao with each of our home beer deliveries, which was a hit, and thought it would be the perfect fit to collaborate with them and do a series of chocolate bar-inspired beers.” Eric O’Connor, Thorn’s co-founder and Director of QC/QA, explains.

The glorious result? Four Chuao chocolate bars as four Thorn beers released each quarter in 2021. First up is Spicy Maya, a Dry Irish Stout made with 132 lbs of chocolate, a touch of cinnamon, cayenne, and pasilla peppers. Then, in April, comes Totally Tango Mango Oatmeal Stout brewed with Amarillo hops, mangos, lime, sea salt, and chocolate. Next up is Golden Goodness Golden Milk Stout in July, brewed with caramel malts, white chocolate, and lactose. Finally, Honeycomb Honey Porter is slated for October, brewed with chocolate and honey.

Michael Antonorsi, Chuao’s Chief Joy Activator elaborates, “Thorn Brewing is known for creating really fun beers that deliver clear taste profiles so we thought that they would be great at crafting a truly refreshing liquid-brewed-expression of our chocolate bars.” Michael continues, “We are very excited to experience what Thorn Brewing can accomplish with the unique bar flavors they have selected, from spicy dark chocolate to caramel white chocolate, offering a wide range of opportunities to deliver pleasure and Joy.”

Thorn is releasing Spicy Maya Dry Irish Stout (6% ABV) on Wednesday, December 30th at their tasting rooms in North Park and Barrio Logan as well as for delivery throughout San Diego. The beer will be available at stores throughout Southern California in early 2021.

About Thorn Brewing Co.

Thorn Brewing Co. started out in 2012 in North Park as Thorn Street Brewery where they became known as San Diego’s ultimate neighborhood brewery. Their Barrio Logan location opened in 2017 and produces their beer on a 30-barrel system, houses their canning line as well as a tasting room and events space. After adding Thorn Mission Hills to the Thorn Family in 2019 Thorn has focused this past year on packaging more of their beers in cans and now offering 12-15 different beers that can be found in stores throughout California as well as for home delivery in the San Diego area. For more information about Thorn Brewing visit thorn.beer.

Local • Independent • Beer

From our neighborhood to yours, crafting a beer for every occasion

For more information: https://thorn.beer/